Denison City Council agrees with business plan, TIF payoff on housing development

More steps to take before it’s finalized

The City of Denison has been working on a seven-unit single-family housing development with Jim Johnson, of Healthy Efficient Homes, for a number of months.

On Tuesday the city council agreed with the business terms of a development agreement, allowing the process to move forward to a public hearing on an urban renewal amendment and later the final approval of the plan.

Johnson’s proposal is to build houses on the vacant lots on North 16th Street east of the Denison Middle School. The property is currently owned by the Bohlmanns.

After the previous city council meeting (March 15), at which the development agreement was discussed, City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford communicated with John Danos, bond counsel with Dorsey & Whitney, who recommended that the council go over all the business terms and the payback on development incentive made to Johnson from tax increment financing (TIF).

Danos will start the process for a public hearing for an urban renewal plan amendment that will be taken up by the city council on April 19.

Crawford said a new issue that came up is a sanitary sewer hook-up fee for the lots. He said that is something he and Johnson did not know about until Blaine Bohlmann recently brought it up. Crawford said Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) put in the sewer line to the lots using its own funds and established a hook-up fee to recover those costs.

Crawford said information received from DMU General Manager Rory Weis on Tuesday was that the hook-up fee amounts to about $18,250 per acre. He explained that each of the seven lots is about two-tenths of an acre, so the hookup fees will range from $3,908 on Lot No. 1 to as high as $4,200 on another lot. The total amount of the seven hook-up fees would be $28,190.

Crawford said he plans to talk with DMU to see if the utilities can fund any part of the hookup fees through its economic development program.

He added that if DMU can fund part but not all of the hookup fees, he raised the idea that the city could use a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to make up any shortfall that might remain.

Councilman Greg Miller pointed out that a benefit for DMU participating in the cost is that the utilities will receive income from the housing development for electrical, water and sewer.

Crawford detailed the proposed construction schedule and payback on the $25,000 TIF incentive for each of the seven single-family houses. The list below assumes that the project will begin this year.

2022: First house constructed and occupied

2023: Houses No. 2 and 3 constructed and occupied

2024: Houses No. 4 and 5 constructed and occupied

2025: Houses No. 6 and 7 constructed and occupied

In each of the years a house is constructed and occupied, the city will certify TIF in the amount of $25,000 per house with the county by December 1.

The city would begin collecting property taxes on the incremental value of the property (TIF) beginning on July 1 in the year after the house is constructed and continuing for a 10-year period.

Crawford said that at the end of the 10 years, the total TIF property taxes collected would amount to $25,930 per house.

Johnson said at Tuesday’s meeting that because the cost of houses has increase, he believes the payback for the city would be quicker than 10 years, with the assessed valuation bringing in more than $2,500 in property taxes per year.