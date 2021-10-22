Denison City Council allows housing agency to use $10,000 more in LMI funds to complete house

Electrical hookup; Crawford said that should have been figured in, but he is taking quotes for that work. He is estimating an expense of $1,000-$1,200. Denison Municipal Utilities will provide the power from the service to the electrical box and the electrical contractor who submits the low quote will connect the service to the meter socket and wire that into the house’s electrical panel.

Flooring was an expense that had been budgeted for. Crawford has a quote from a local provider but is seeking a couple more quotes.

At the housing agency meeting on October 12, it was noted that eves have to be added to the house.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Crawford answered a question that had been raised at the previous week’s housing agency meeting – if the wrong house had been delivered to Denison because there was no hole in the floor for the steps leading to the basement.

Crawford explained the contractor, Frazier Contracting, of Denison, is cutting the hole in the floor as part of its work.

“The reason the hole wasn’t’ put in when it (the house) was constructed is that one of the beams has to be cut. If that had been done before the house was transported, it would have moved more while traveling and there would have been more cracks,” Crawford explained.