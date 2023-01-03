Denison City Council approves offer to buy Burgess property

The Denison City Council approved an offer to buy just less than 24 acres of property from the Estate of Scott Burgess during a special meeting on Friday, but not until after a neighbor of the property voiced his opposition.

The city will pay $308,880 for the property, which was sold at auction on Saturday, November 19.

The city wants the property as a location for future housing. The land was listed as being in alfalfa in the auction sale bill. During a previous meeting the council spoke about continuing to have the land farmed and the city receiving cash rent until the property is developed.

A number of details about the development of the property, including the type of housing to be built, have not been decided.

The property is located on the south side of Denison, not far from Highway 59. It is bordered on the south by 25th Avenue South and on the east by South 8th Street. To the north is property owned by James C. and Mary Jo Hugg. Just to the west are houses that line Crestview Drive, where the speaker at Friday’s meeting, Cecil Blum, lives.

The city council was scheduled to take more action on the Burgess property at its meeting today (Tuesday, January 3). On the agenda are a resolution to approve an offer to buy the real estate, accept a court officer deed from the estate of Scott Burgess and authorize the city clerk to issue the payment; and a discussion on the funding source for the purchase price of the Burgess property.

The use of American Rescue Plan Act funds had been discussed at one time as a possible source of the payment but the city needed to check with its attorney. When asked at Friday’s special meeting about the funding source, City Clerk Jodie Flaherty said she believes the best option available to the council would be to bond for the payment.

Blum said at Friday’s special meeting that, as a matter of full disclosure, he was the runner-up bidder at the auction.

“Some might say I have a sour-apple approach to this but I don’t think so. I think it’s just a common sense approach to my opposition to the purchase,” said Blum, who served on the city council and the county board of supervisors.

He said he was surprised that the council was taking action on the purchase on Friday, explaining that he had spoken with Flaherty and was told no action would be taken on the purchase during the week (now last week).

He said he believed that taking action on Friday on an issue of this importance shows that it is “being kind of fast-tracked by the city.”

Later during the meeting, Councilman Dustin Logan explained that the special meeting on Friday was originally called at the request of Book ‘Em Dano’s to approve a liquor license.

“And because of that, it was more of an opportunity item to put (on the agenda) today,” Logan added, referring to the purchase of the property.

The agenda for Friday’s special meeting, emailed by the city at 11:35 a.m. on Thursday, had the liquor license for Book ‘Em Dano’s as the only actionable item. A revised agenda sent out 20 minutes later added to the agenda the motion to approve the offer to buy the property.

(The liquor license approval for Book ‘Em Dano’s was tabled on Friday for a paperwork issue, it was explained during the meeting. It is on the council’s agenda for today.)

Blum said he asked Flaherty if money was budgeted for the purchase and said he was told she didn’t believe so. He added he asked her if the council had authorized the purchase (prior to Friday) and said Flaherty didn’t think he would find any authorization in the city council minutes.

The city council had met in closed session on October 4 to discuss a real estate purchase but no action was taken by the council when the meeting continued in open session.

The city council had discussed the purchase at subsequent meetings.

Blum asked who authorized the retention of a straw buyer for the auction, asked what guidelines were given and if the city had put a cap on the price it would bid at the auction.

On the subject of a straw buyer, after the meeting Flaherty told the Bulletin and Review that the city had contacted Adam Ullrich, an attorney in Denison, originally to negotiate on the city’s behalf. She believed he was going to be out of town, and the firm where Ullrich practices law had suggested using Dudley Ullrich, Adam Ullrich’s father.

Flaherty did not know if the law firm was paid for representing the city as she was not involved in that and was not told of any payment details. City Manager Brad Hanson was out of the office until today (January 3).

Following is a list of other questions and comments Blum made.

What are the full development costs of the property? He said developing a road into the property, as well as developing the utility infrastructure, is going to be expensive. If a road is paved, it is going to adjoin property that may or may not be assessed for the road, resulting in a free road for those property owners.

How many lots are going to be in the development, and what is going to be the cost of the lots?

If the lots cost more than the going rate, is the city going to buy down the price?

The property was listed by a local real estate firm in the past couple of years and it could have been purchased by the city by making an offer through the realtor, which Blum believes is a more accepted method to purchase property, especially for governmental bodies. (After the meeting, Flaherty said she believes the city tried to make an offer on the property prior to the auction date, but those in charge of the property wanted the sale to go to auction.)

Blum said in the private sector things are figured out first and then bought but sometimes the opposite happens in governmental purchases – buy first and figure it out later, which Blum said was the wrong way to purchase something.

What would the city do if a petition was presented that is overwhelmingly against a change in the zoning of the property from its current agricultural use? Would the city ignore those wishes and rezone it? Blum also said the vast majority of the people living along Crestview drive are against the purchase and that the change in zoning will take in houses on South 8th Street.

He said low- to moderate-income (LMI) housing is a hot button in housing; he suggested that what Denison needs more are houses in the $300,000 and above range. This would allow people who currently live in less expensive housing to trade up, opening up less expensive houses that would probably sell for less than the cost of building new LMI houses.

Blum said he is not sure it is fair to the people who paid the full cost to build or buy their existing house if the city were to buy down the cost of the lots and the housing. He continued that Denison has numerous lots with infrastructure already in place to build on, including lots on North 16th Street and near the hospital. He added that the Fineran lots on South Main at one time were going to be rezoned and developed into a small-house concept, which he thought would be suitable for those lots.

He questioned the results of mixed types of housing in residential areas and cited, for example, the development by the hospital. “Some would argue that some of the stuff that has been erected (there) has been a deterrent for people to come out to build nicer and more expensive houses. I think the results are pretty clear on that,” Blum said.

Blum said the city also needs to contemplate what rising interest rates are doing across the county, bringing the real estate market to a halt, if not a stop. “It’s certainly expanding their cost. It will also expand the city’s cost to develop the property.”

“I’m not asking for answers to all these questions today, but in your mind, if you can’t answer these questions, then maybe we need to tap the brakes, slow down a little bit,” Blum concluded. “I’m not sure the transparency issue has been met by the City of Denison. I think if this is an attempt to kind of fast-track before it gets to be widely known in the public square, I think it does the City of Denison no good.”

Not long after this comment, Councilman Greg Miller objected to Blum’s accusation about fast-tracking and added he knows of items that the county fast tracked when Blum was a county supervisor.

Council members had questions and comments for Blum, in addition to those above.

Miller brought up the stub street that goes into the Burgess property from Crestview Drive and added other ways would be provided to get into and out of the property.

Councilwoman Jessica Garcia said the city needs property for more housing.

“Having real estate available toward development, we have to look at that as an opportunity toward growth, for development,” she said. “And I guess I’ll piggyback off a statement (of Blum’s) as well. Yes, a realtor did have it (the Burgess property) for sale, but anyone else outside the City of Denison could have gone through that process.

“So the fact of the matter is having this property, following the guidelines of our city attorney and having us approve the purchase, we have to do what we’re required to do in order to purchase, and we have to develop our community,” she said.

Garcia continued that studies have shown that Denison has a housing shortage.

“Whatever those houses might look like or may be, I oppose that comment of building $300,000 plus houses. You all know my stance on that,” she said. “People are not going to upgrade. Being a single mother of three children and being in this community for a very long time, it was almost impossible to find something that was affordable to live on the income that I made, and we need to have housing for all kinds of people.”

Garcia pointed to efforts to draw people to live in Denison and said people will need some place to live, even if it is a mixture of the types of houses that are built on the Burgess property.

“We have several properties in Denison that are owned by people that will not play ball because they don’t want them developed,” she claimed. “How are we supposed to grow our community if we can’t develop our community?”

Blum asked about developing property that already has utility infrastructure and streets.

“We have some projects for them but we can’t discuss them today because they’re not on the agenda,” Garcia responded.

Blum also pointed to the city receiving only two inquiries for the Homes for Iowa house on Avenue C, saying that is not reflective of overwhelming demand for that type of housing. But he was told his statement wasn’t correct. Garcia said the city received more than two inquiries, and that two parties that made inquiries followed up with the paperwork the city required. Blum responded that showed only two bidders.

Logan explained the only reason it took as long as it did to close on the house was because of the paperwork the city required.

“Otherwise, if it would have gone through the normal channels, it would have probably sold in a day,” he said.

“I’m sure this has gotten far enough down the road. What I say today, if it just gives you pause to think, that’s all I was trying to do,” Blum said.

After the meeting, Mayor Pam Soseman said no decision has been made on the type of housing that will be put on the Burgess property.

“There have been various conversations, but ultimately it comes down to the council’s decision,” she said.

Soseman added she is interested in bringing forward the housing study that was completed a number of years ago (in the fall of 2018). She said she is sure the housing needs have changed since then.