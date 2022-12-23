Denison City Council considers amount for bond issue

Scott Stevenson with D.A. Davidson, the City of Denison’s financial consulting firm, provided a couple bits of news during an update at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

- The city’s total valuation base for use in the next budget year (fiscal year 2023-2024) has grown by $5 million, so the council could actually lower the property tax levy a little if the bond payment amount remained the same as it is this year. The valuations for January 1, 2022, which are effective in fiscal year 2023-2024 were released last week.

- Concerns that there will be a recession in 2023, which is not a good thing for the nation’s economy, could translate into a more favorable bond rate for the city.

Stevenson explained both points.

If the council keeps the same bond payment in fiscal year 2023-2024 that the city has in the current fiscal year, the city could borrow $1.2 to $1.3 million, depending on interest rates. On the other hand, with the $5 million increase in the total taxable valuation base, the city could increase its borrowing to $1.5 million and maintain the current property tax levy but increase the bond payment amount, which would be spread out over a larger tax base.

On the point of the interest rates, Stevenson said since his last update to the council, interest rates on long-term bonds have come down about 50-75 basis points, even though the Federal Reserve increased rates. (The Federal Reserve Board announced on December 14 that it was increasing the interest rate by 0.5% to target a 4.25 to 4.5% range).

“But the concern is that there’s going to be a recession in 2023 and that has kind of kept a lid on longer-term interest rates, in fact it has depressed longer-term interest rates,” Stevenson explained. “We see rates go down in that type of economic environment.”

He couldn’t say if that would continue.

The last time Stevenson updated the council, the rate was in the low 4% range and now it is 3.5% on a 10-year treasury bond, which he said is a fairly good barometer for what the city is looking at for borrowing costs.

Stevenson said City Manager Brad Hanson had told him to stick with the same level of bond payment to allow the property tax levy to decrease a little bit.

Councilman Dustin Logan said he agreed with having the same bond payment amount and maybe increase savings.

“We talked about being in a unique position. It’s a long time that I know of, to be able to lower the levy or save some money for constituents. That’s kind of where I’m at,” Logan said.

The other council members agreed.

A possible wrinkle brought up by City Clerk Jodie Flaherty is that city staff and the city council did not know as of Tuesday’s meeting whether American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds could be used by the city to purchase the Burgess property, located east of the housing along Crestview drive, which was said to cost $308,880. The city is looking at the property for future housing by developers.

If City Attorney Matt Brick’s opinion is that the city could not use ARPA funds, the city might have to set the bond level at an amount not to exceed $1.5 million.

“That doesn’t mean we have to borrow the $1.5 million,” said Flaherty. “It’s a not-to-exceed amount.”

Stevenson said the city has time to determine that.

“From a procedural standpoint, you can hold a public hearing with a not-to-exceed (amount) that sets the cap. You can always borrow less or borrow nothing at all,” he said. “A public hearing gives authority to move forward. You actually wouldn’t need to lock in the amount of borrowing until the first meeting in February.”

Stevenson continued that the city could take action at its first meeting in January (January 3) to set a public hearing on the bond issue for the second January meeting (January 17). The contract to borrow money would then take place at the first council meeting in February.

“Jodie (Flaherty) is right,” Stevenson said. “Allowing yourself room in a hearing gives flexibility to change your mind should something come along that causes you to say you need to borrow a little bit more money. You don’t want to have to go out to borrow money twice.”