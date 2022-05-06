Denison City Council contracts for preventative maintenance on mechanical equipment and systems

Rasmussen Mechanical Services, of Sioux City and Council Bluffs, and represented by Carlos Castillo, will perform the preventative maintenance on the City of Denison’s mechanical equipment and systems for the next two years.

On Tuesday, the city council approved Rasmussen’s low quote of $48,288 for two years of service.

Carroll Control Systems, Inc., of Carroll, provided the only other quote - $51,820 for a two-year total.

The decision on Tuesday was a continuation of a discussion that took place at the April 19 city council meeting after the council awarded the contract to replace the boiler system at the Denison Aquatic Center to Rasmussen Mechanical Services.

The preventative maintenance agreement covers all the mechanical systems and equipment for all the city departments, said City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford.

He added that Castillo did a good job in his contract of listing every piece of equipment the city has, along with a preventative maintenance schedule and what would be done.