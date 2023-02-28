As an indication that they believe the state government won’t leave local funding alone, the Denison City Council members last Tuesday discussed making a pre-emptive move to implement a 1% franchise fee on utilities that use the city’s right of way.

The franchise fee would replace the current 1% local option sales tax that is assessed on nearly all utilities, except for water.

The difference is that the local option sales tax is shared among local government entities. The city would get 100% of the franchise fees.

Water utilities have an excise tax, controlled by the state. The city’s discussion did not include adding a franchise fee to any water utility.

Franchise fees get passed on to customers of the utilities, and the council members reasoned that a one-percent franchise fee that eliminates the one-percent local option tax would be a wash for utility customers.

But at the time, a bill has been making its way through the Senate. Senate Study Bill 1125 would modifying sales and use taxes, the charitable conservation contribution tax credit available against individual and corporate income taxes, the water service tax, property taxes, transit funding, and local option taxes, crediting moneys to the natural resources and outdoor recreation trust fund, making appropriations, and including effective date, retroactive applicability, and applicability provisions.

A Ways and Means subcommittee on February 22 recommended amendment and passage of the bill. That was a day after the city council had its discussion.

Denison City Manager Brad Hanson believes that if the bill passes, the city can still protect the 1% in taxes by having a 1% franchise fee replace the 1% local option sales tax.

But he added that his opinion is it will be only a matter of time before the state takes over the franchise fees, too.

Of the utilities that use the city’s right of way, currently only one, Mediacom, has a franchise fee, which is at 3% and will have to stay at 3% through 2029.

Hanson said he had talked with Mediacom about franchise fees and was told they were not opposed to a raise in the future; it would be passed through to the customers.

Four other utilities use the city’s right of way and do not have a franchise fee. These are Black Hills Energy, Western Iowa Network and Wisconsin Independent Network, and the power, water and wastewater utilities provided by Denison Municipal Utilities.

A franchise fee can be from 1% to 5% or could be not imposed.

Included in Hanson’s presentation to the city council was a plan to establish a 2% franchise fee this year and raise it by increments of 1.5% over the next two years to get up to the 5% allowed by law.

His presentation showed the amount of money Denison would receive from franchise fees at rates of 2%, 3.5% and 5%.

He estimated that currently the city receives $174,207.33 in Local Option Sales Tax charged on sales by Black Hills Energy, Western Iowa Network, DMU electric sales and DMU wastewater use, and the 3% franchise fee on Mediacom.

For his examples, Hanson used estimated sales for Mediacom and Western Iowa Network, an estimate from Black Hills energy and sales figures from DMU’s 2021 audit.

At a franchise fee of 2% the city would receive $250,880.33.

At 3.5% — 611,943.06

At 5% — $856,225.56

At a 2% franchise fee, here’s how the split between the three uses of franchise fees would look like.

$52,632.05 to property tax relief

$105,264.10 to parks and recreation and the wellness center

$192,984.18 to the general fund

At 5%, those amounts would be

$128,433.83 for property tax relief

$256,867.67 for parks and rec and the wellness center

$470,924.06 for the general fund

DMU general manager Rory Weis and DMU board member Chad Langenfeld were at the council meeting to provide their input. Additionally, Councilman Greg Miller attended DMU’s meeting prior to going to city hall, to discuss the franchise fee issue. The DMU board voted to oppose franchise fees.

Weis wanted the city to take into account the good working relationship between the city and DMU, and to recognize all the services DMU gives to the city without charge, including the power for street lighting and maintaining the street lights, and putting up Christmas decorations.

The services provided by DMU to the city are payments in lieu of property taxes (PILOT) because a municipal utility does not pay property taxes. Investor-owned utilities do pay property taxes.

Weis gave a number of examples of the good cooperative relationship between the city and the DMU.

“It’s more than dollars,” he said.

While Hanson’s proposal presented a way for the city to receive more revenue, it was Councilman Dustin Logan who presented the view of using franchise fees of 1% to at least keep that amount out of the control of the state legislature.

He and other council members also spoke about giving the county a share of the franchise fees to cover the amount that the county would have received in local options sales tax.

The room was full of discussion that all of the utilities would pass any franchise fee or fee increase on to their customers.

Langenfeld pointed out that to a person living on a limited income, even a little bit more a year has a big impact.

That helped to further direct the conversation to a franchise fee of 1% which would not add anything to utility customers’ bills.

The council decided a committee should be formed with representatives of the city, DMU and the county.

“I want to make sure you guys aren’t getting the impression that we want to take and take and take,” said Logan. “It’s more to protect.”