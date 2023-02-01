Denison City Council looking at $1 per container increase for solid waste pickup on July 1

The City of Denison has absorbed a number of rate increases in its contract with Carroll Refuse Service, using funds from the solid waste account balance, a practice that the city realizes is not sustainable long term.

After discussing a rise in cost that is coming up, the city council is looking at a $1 per month increase that will be passed on to residents beginning with the new fiscal year on July 1.

Three factors are adding up to the proposed increase.

1. Carroll Refuse is currently seeking a 19 cent per container per month increase. That would be in lieu of a $1,300 a month fuel surcharge that the city had agreed to pay from August through January, unless diesel fuel would decrease to $3.95 per gallon in the meantime. Diesel fuel has decreased in price, not as low as the $3.95 mark but enough so that Carroll Refuse is proposing the 19 cent increase, which would equate to the city paying about $450 extra per month to its solid waste hauler, instead of the $1,300.

2. According to its contract, Carroll Refuse is in line for a 25 cent per month per household increase on July 1.

3. The city is looking at a $5 per ton increase at the Crawford County transfer station. At its meeting on January 23, the Crawford County Area Solid Waste Agency Commission voted to leave the per capita assessments the same as they are in the current fiscal year and to increase the tonnage fee from $55 a ton to $60 a ton effective July 1.

City Clerk Jodie Flaherty explained to the city council at the January 17 meeting that for each $1 increase in the tonnage rate, Carroll Refuse receives an increase of 7 cents per container per household. The $5 per ton increase equates to 35 cents per container per household.

The increases of 19 cents, 25 cents and 35 cents add up to 79 cents.

Flaherty told the council members that she and City Manager Brad Hanson had discussed setting the increase at $1 per household on July 1, giving enough room to absorb any future increases in rates.

For households, the $1 increase would amount to a $12 annual increase.

Councilman John Granzen said the $1 increase may mean the next time the city receives a rate increase, the city probably won’t need to raise the rate to residents.