Denison city council members set aside $855K in ARPA funds for projects

Uses are wellness center, aquatic center boiler, matching funds for Kids’ Kastle replacement grants

One of the additional decisions facing the Denison City Council – and all local governmental bodies – has been how to use the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds they have received or will receive.

Use of ARPA funds has been on the Denison City Council’s agenda at a number of meetings last year and this year.

The city received $614,275.54 in ARPA funds on August 1 last year and an additional $2,058.04 on November 23 last year. It anticipates receiving $614,275.54 in August this year, for a total of $1,230,609.12. A final decision on the use of the funds does not have to be reported to the federal government until December 31, 2024, but the money can be spent at any time. The funds have to be spent by December 31, 2026, or be returned.

The council decided on Tuesday to designate amounts of ARPA funds for the following uses.

- $750,000 toward a wellness center project to mirror the “up-to” amount of $750,000 that the Crawford County Board of Supervisors committed to the project from the $3.267 million in ARPA funds the county has received. The board of supervisors made that decision at a meeting in April.

- $55,000 as the required down payment on the new boiler system that will be installed at the Denison Aquatic Center.

- $50,000 to use as matching funds for grants that Denison Parks & Recreation plans on applying for, in order to replace Kids’ Kastle at Washington Park. The mostly-wood playground structure is deteriorating.

The City of Denison has already spent nearly $17,000 in ARPA funds to replace a stormwater drainage system in the Safety Zone parking lot in the 1300 block of Broadway. City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford told the council members on Tuesday that amount is about half the cost of the project. The other half was paid from Road Use Tax funds.

Council members and city officials discussed how to stretch the city’s limited amount of ARPA funds as far as they will go and to earmark funds for projects that need to get done

In reviewing a list of possible ARPA fund uses that had been discussed in the past, Crawford spoke about areas he described as “storm troughs” on South 12th Street that in need of milling and replacement. He added that in some of the troughs, the stormwater flows with enough velocity that it can wash out asphalt, so he is not sure if asphalt should be used to replace those areas of the street.

“We’ve had a lot of complaints about South 12th Street, and there are a number of streets to the northeast that are in kind of the same condition. They’ve been bad for years,” Crawford said, adding that storm troughs on some streets could be fixed by milling and using asphalt as a replacement material.

Councilman Dustin Logan brought up the idea of setting aside amounts of ARPA funds for projects, like the wellness center and Kids’ Kastle. His concern is that funds could be spent on other projects, and by the time they are needed for the projects he mentioned, it will have dwindled down.

“The problem is if you have it in your pocket, you spend it,” he said.

Logan questioned if ARPA did not exist how the city was planning on fixing the storm troughs.

“This is a great bailout, but what if it (ARPA) wouldn’t have happened? My concern is if we use this (ARPA) in this nature now, what’s to stop us from not planning for it again, because we have a lot of undermining in town,” he explained.

He continued that he believes the ARPA funds should be spent on projects that have a more direct impact on residents.

“The wellness center, Kids’ Kastle and things like that,” Logan said. “I’d like to have a good conversation and decide how much we’re actually going to set aside and not touch, for some of the projects we know we have to do.”

Councilman Corey Curnyn thought Logan’s statement about using the funds for projects that have an impact on residents was a good point.

“For example, with Kids’ Kastle, now that we know there are grant monies available with matching funds,” he said.

Curnyn added that the deterioration at Kids’ Kastle is at a point where it had become a safety concern.

He said that Kids’ Kastle can be replaced in phases instead of all at once, and alluded to an estimate of $600,000 (for equipment and installation) that had been mentioned at a previous city council meeting.

Parks & Recreation Director Brian Kempfert said when he shared that figure at an earlier council meeting, it was from only one company that had gotten back to him. He said a lot of options exist for playground equipment.

Councilwoman Jessica Garcia, who attended Tuesday’s meeting telephonically, asked if other funds were available to help pay for the new boiler system at the aquatic center, so that the use of ARPA funds could be stretched.

“For all these projects, realistically I think we can make most of them come to fruition if we’re not solely relying on ARPA funds for each individual project,” she explained.

Crawford said he had looked into Garcia’s question, which had been brought up at the April 19 meeting.

“I talked with Brian (Kempfert) and our city clerk, and I think there’s only $5,000 in funds that could be mustered to help with the boiler project,” he said. “Otherwise, we have to do a budget amendment.”

That led to the question of where the money for the boiler system would come from to amend the budget. Crawford said he would check on that and report back to the council.