Denison City Council not quite ready to light the fuse on fireworks purchase

The Denison City Council members were not quite ready to approve a contract for fireworks at their meeting on Tuesday. They tabled a decision on a contract with J&M Displays, of Yarmouth, until they have more information and learn if competitive quotes were requested.

The amount of the contract, $20,500, is greater than the city procurement policy’s threshold.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Dustin Logan wondered why the city’s procurement policy had not been adhered to and recalled that he had asked much the same question last year at the meeting when the council voted to accept J&M’s offer.

City Clerk Jodie Flaherty said she did not seek the quote she presented to the council on Tuesday but that it was just submitted to the city.

J&M has been the vendor that has provided the fireworks, fireworks shooting services and insurance for the fireworks show for the City of Denison since 2018.

Councilman John Granzen mentioned that J&M was the vendor the fire department purchased fireworks from when they put on the fireworks show through 2017. The city paid for the liability insurance on the show at that time.

In 2018, the city voted for a multi-year agreement with J&M in order to receive a 15% discount. The discount was in free shells added to the number of shells the city purchased. The city also received an 8% discount, again in the form of free shells, for early payment.

The city’s price from J&M remained at $15,200 from 2018 through 2021. In 2022 the price increased to $18,800.

City staff will find out what vendors other cities use and will seek out other vendors to provide prices.

Flaherty told the Denison Review on Thursday morning that she had put a request out on the city clerks’ network and at that time had received a response from only one city. That city also used J&M.

Flaherty became the Denison city clerk on May 16, 2022, and was not employed by the city when the fireworks show transitioned from the fire department to the city. At that time she was employed by the City of Missouri Valley. Prior to going to Missouri Valley, she had been employed by the City of Denison for just over 13 years as an administrative assistant, accounting clerk and then deputy city clerk.

Flaherty said at every Iowa League of City conference, J&M is the vendor that handles the fireworks show at the end of the conference.