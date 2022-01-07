Denison City Council plans to ask for insurance bids

The Denison City Council wants to issue requests for proposals (RFP) to bid the city’s property, casualty and workers compensation insurance soon, for insurance services beginning with the new fiscal year on July 1.

Part of a discussion at Tuesday’s council meeting centered on the timeline to write an RFP and receive bids, and if there is still enough time to do that.

Councilman Corey Curnyn said he asked for the insurance item to be put on the agenda.

“It’s been several years since we bid this out and I think now is the perfect time to be able to do that to make sure we’re getting the best bang for the buck,” he explained.

He continued that the last time the city bid anything on insurance was in 2017 and that was only workers compensation insurance because the city was in the midst of a lawsuit.

“Everyone agreed you don’t change during a lawsuit,” Curnyn said, adding he didn’t know how many years before 2017 it had been when the property and casualty insurance was bid.

“By all means, if it ends up what we have now is wonderful, but at least we know we’ve done our due diligence for the taxpayers,” Curnyn said. “It’s showing we’re being transparent - get best bang for our buck.”

Councilwoman Jessica Garcia asked Kurt Miller, with The Hoffman Agency, if it is common practice to take a look at insurance every five years and to have it quoted.

Hoffman was at the meeting because he had been made aware that a discussion and possible motion on requesting bids for property/casualty/work comp insurance was on Tuesday’s meeting agenda.

“I don’t know about word ‘common’,” he responded. “In personal lives people do it annually. Pending on the size of the entity, three to five years is what I would call common, but I’m biased.”

City Clerk Lisa Koch said the city reviews all its lines of coverage every year when it is renewed with the agent.

Curnyn said if the council acted on it now, it would give City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford time to get the property and casualty RFP put together and to bid that out in March.

The feedback was that the city would not want to wait that long.

“Normally we get our renewal information in April,” said Koch.

Miller added the sooner the better.

“I think that’s too late,” he added. “The sooner the better if you agree that’s the case.”

Miller commented on Koch’s statement that she looks at the coverages every year.

“But pricing is another part of this, and you’ve been with your current carrier, to my knowledge, for a long time,” he said. “You don’t know if there are better coverages, better claims, better loss control. Why not take a look? You can always say no.”

Curnyn asked Crawford if he thought he could draw up the specifications to put out an RFP for property and casualty insurance for February.

“If we put out too late, that makes it hard for these guys to meet our July 1 renewal time,” Koch said.

In addition, the council would want to see the language of the RFP before it is put out. Crawford didn’t know if he could get that done by the next meeting, which will take place on January 18.

Curnyn commented that the council may have to have a special meeting.

Crawford asked about receiving bids by the end of February.

“That’s not reasonable in my opinion, with the size of entity you are,” said Hoffman. “I would think by the end of March. You guys know what you spend a year. Is that dollar amount worth taking a look more frequently than less frequently?”

Koch added, “If we’re going to look at RFPs and bid by the end of March, how much time do you want to give them (the insurance agents) to submit bids?”

Logan asked if there was even enough time.

“It depends on what your process is for making a decision, and I would ask that you’re serious about taking a hard look at making a change,” said Miller. “You’ve been with your current carrier a long time. That’s a good thing but you don’t know what else is out there. Nobody needs practice quoting. We want to give you a good bang for your buck but also maybe there are some coverages to take a look at that you don’t have, services that you’re not fully utilizing. It’s not always just pricing.”

Asked about a reasonable timetable for bids if the RFPs go out within two weeks, Miller said April 1 is a fair date.

Going to other cities to see what they use for RFPs for insurance bids is something that was suggested by a council member and by Miller.

“And if you approve it, and obviously I’m here tonight, I can get the ball rolling on a lot of things, by knowing that you’re serious about bids,” said Miller. “Understanding that anyone who wants to take a look at you wants to do their own interviewing as well, so they’re going to want to meet with department heads.”

Crawford said he would set a goal of having the RFPs ready in two weeks but also noted he is working on a Department of Transportation audit for the turning lane project at Monogram. He said maybe a special meeting would be needed to look at the RFP.

He said in 2017, by Tuesday, April 4, the city had already received the bids on the worker compensation insurance.

“One thing that companies immediately ask for is loss runs,” said Miller. “What is your claims history like? It is public knowledge that your work comp mod is .85, which is very attractive. I’ve already made that phone call based on seeing the agenda tonight. Somebody will want that. For property and casualty, they will want to see the loss runs before they start this process.”

Logan wanted to make sure that the RFP was not being tailored toward one specific person.

“Even this conversation, if we put it out, we put it out for everybody,” he said.

“One of the questions I have is if we’re going to giving out the information for the renewal before we have the RFP together, how will everybody else know that’s available now?” Koch asked.

Curnyn asked if it is public information.

“It is, but how would we get it out there to let someone start working on it before everybody else?” Koch asked.

“Right,” said Logan, “you can’t hand out a piece of paper.”

“It is public information if they ask for it. I’m saying they would have more time to look at it,” Koch commented. “I guess I wouldn’t really give out the information until the RFP has gone out because then everybody can start asking for it at the same time. I’m just playing devil’s advocate.”

Miller asked, aside from putting the RFP together, which he can see will take some time, loss runs are public knowledge and something that he could ask for as a taxpayer.

“It is public information,” said Koch. “They can request it. I’m just playing devil’s advocate.”

Logan said that the word could be put out through media and social media that the city wants to bid its insurance, and Councilman John Granzen suggested it could be something put on the city’s Facebook page.

“We can put it out there every way we can,” said Koch.

“It’s on the agenda tonight,” Miller commented.

The action the council took was to give direction to Crawford to prepare the RFP.

Another part of the discussion was to put contracts like this on a rotating basis for bidding. Curnyn had also put on the agenda to go out for bids on insurance on a regular basis. Logan suggested a three-year offset basis on all the contracts the city has that are renewed annually.

Koch said that would include two mowing contracts (one for Northside Rec and the other for the city parks), solid waste hauling, operating the animal pound and insurance.