Denison City Council reduces rent for Boulders lease holder

On October 1 this year, Chris and Carrie Polleys’ company, WCP, LLC, began leasing Boulders Conference Center, a city-owned building located at the Majestic Hills Golf Course.

The agreement stipulated a $2,500 monthly rental payment from the Polleys’ company to the city.

It marked a sharp turnaround compared to the $11,250 per month the city had been paying out under a management contract with Laura Matthews’s company, Copper Ridge Farm, LLC. The city’s contract with Matthews began in September 2000 and ended when the Polleys’ lease started.

On Tuesday, the Denison City Council acted on the recommendation of the Boulders Conference Center Commission to lower the lease amount to $500 a month for the next five months.

A downturn in the economy is one of the reasons City Manager Brad Hanson cited at the council meeting.

Hanson said the members of the Boulders Commission asked thorough questions of Polley and said if the rent reduction was approved by the council, they recommended he (Polley) take some steps.

Hanson said from statements he’s received from a council member and the mayor, steps have been taken.

“Also we need to remember it is cost savings still for the city,” said Councilman Dustin Logan. “Six figures we’re saving, approximately.”

He added that Polley began his lease after the busy season had ended and that nothing was on the calendar for the conference center bookings.

“Going into a business like that, I think more due diligence could have been done on the side of that, but it’s still a cost savings for us,” he said.

Councilman Corey Curnyn talked about the transition between the management arrangement with Laura Matthews and the lease agreement with Polley.

“There was some time lapse, and I think things just got lost in translation, maybe,” he said.

“We really want this to succeed. It’s the best thing for the city,” Logan added.

Curnyn, who is the city council’s liaison to the Boulders Conference Center Commission, said that the rent reduction to $500 was the recommendation from the commission; Polley did not ask for an amount of rent reduction.

“Everyone (on the commission) was in agreement to do this,” said Curnyn. “There wasn’t anybody that was against it. They see the big picture as well. Going back to losing six figures in our budget, not mentioning the budget on top of that, this is a small price to pay.”

Hanson brought up two points he shared with the Boulders Commission. If someone complains that the city reduced the rent for Polley and should do it for them, people should remember that everyone had a chance to bid on leasing the conference center. Second, if a large company that had 1,000 employees wanted to come to town, the city would be bending over backwards to help them.

“It’s not just recruiting new business; it’s trying to do your best to sustain businesses as well,” Hanson said.