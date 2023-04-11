Denison City Clerk Jodie Flaherty and Fire Chief Cory Snowgren will be the co-interim city managers when Brad Hanson leaves that position on May 17.

Police Sgt. Yovan Cardenas and Mitchell Flaherty, a sergeant with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, became co-interim police chiefs on Thursday, April 6, the last day of work for Police Chief Brandon Rinnan.

Both Rinnan and Hanson submitted their resignations in March to pursue other interests.

Flaherty will use his off-duty time from the sheriff’s office to help at the Denison Police Department. He is the husband of Jodie Flaherty and a former member of the Denison Police Department.

Cardenas will cover the day to day operations of the department. His interim position will be exempt, meaning he cannot earn overtime when he is working as the interim police chief. Flaherty will provide part-time support.

Notes submitted by Councilwoman Jessica Garcia said in consideration of schedule coverage, having two individuals will help support both the patrol and administrative duties

Garcia was absent from the meeting but as police department liaison provided notes about meetings she had concerning the department.

The wage for serving as interim police chief was set at $40 an hour. Flaherty will be paid hourly for the work he does at the department. The city will check with Jack Reed, the city’s human resources consultant, as to how Cardenas will be paid. He is currently an hourly employee.

For serving as co-interim city managers, Flaherty’s wage will be increased by $900 per week and Snowgren’s increase will be $600 a week.

Flaherty will handle the city’s day-to-day operations and Snowgren will attend the meetings, look at grants and review request for proposals to be sent out, according to Garcia’s notes. They will work together in the position to make sure the work is being accomplished.

In two months the pay increases and increase in duties will be re-evaluated and changes, if any are needed, will be made.

The council also put a plan in place for the hiring of a new city manager.

One of the first decisions was if the city needed a manager. In an earlier meeting, the option of project manager had been discussed.

Curnyn commented during the April 4 meeting, “From the meeting that Jessica (Garcia) and I had with department heads and Jodie (Flaherty), she and I agreed that with everything that’s involved, if we want to call it a project manager, really that’s just a glorified term of having a city manager. In my opinion, and I think Jessica’s as well, the city manager route is what we should move forward with.”

The council will be working with Reed on the development of a job description and position profile. After council approval, the advertisement for city manager will be posted. Yet to be decided is the salary range to include in the advertisement.

The city council plans to follow the same procedure it will use to hire a new police chief – a subcommittee to look at each candidate and trim the field to three finalists. The finalists will be interviewed by a panel of community people and a panel of department heads. Both panels will submit their interview results to the subcommittee, which will make a recommendation to the full council.