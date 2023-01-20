Denison City Council strikes items off bond

Denison City Council members were asked on Tuesday what projects and purchases they wanted to keep in bond issues for 2023.

Before the council members struck items off the list, the cost of projects and purchases added up to $1.5 million, plus another $50,876 added in fees connected with a bond issue.

Projects stricken from the list decreased the amount (not including fees) to around $1.15 million.

Here’s what the council members kept in and took off the list.

South 11th Street project from Broadway to 2nd Avenue South, $350,000. This project was completed in November 23.

Safe Routes to School Path (from 1100 North 20th Street to 8th Avenue North at North 16th Street), $350,000. The total estimated construction cost is $490,489.15. Engineering fees will be based on 16.5% of the construction costs. The City of Denison has $320,000 in grant funds to apply against the total project cost.

A public works vehicle to replace a 1998 International, $60,000.

Airport project to convert from underground to above-ground fuel storage, $75,000.

Burgess property acquisition for housing needs, $320,000. This item will be in a separate bond issue – a general obligation land acquisition loan agreement in a principal amount not to exceed $350,000. All the other items on the list would be in a general obligation essential corporate purpose loan agreement.

Out

Boyer River boat ramp, $75,000. The council had earlier rejected this project proposed by City Manager Brad Hanson. The reason is that a boat ramp would be washed out with the next flood.

Washington Park update, $145,000.

Stoplight at 20th Street and Highway 30, $210,000, with $70,000 for the project funded by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. This was removed from the list as the city does not know at this point where the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) stands on replacing the stoplight or what the DOT will allow the city to do. It would take at least nine months to have new lights delivered, and an engineer would have to look at the site and the equipment. The lights currently flash amber for traffic on Highway 30 and red for traffic on 20th Street.

Library tuckpointing project, $105,000.

City Hall tuckpointing/exterior repair, $105,000.

The latter two projects were removed from the list of projects to include in the bond, but they will be completed using ARPA funds instead. The list noted using $110,000 in ARPA funds for each project. The remaining estimated unallocated balance in the ARPA account, before paying for those projects, is $294,237.68.

Conversation continued about the stoplight issue. Councilman John Granzen asked if the poles and lights would have to be replaced or if a camera that detects vehicles would just need to be added.