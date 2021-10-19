Denison City Council to consider amending development agreement with Denison Housing LLC

The Denison City Council on Tuesday evening will consider an amendment to a development agreement it has with Denison Housing LLC.

Matt Campbell with Denison Housing came to Denison from Houston, Texas, to discuss the amendment at the city council’s previous meeting on October 5.

Denison Housing developed a duplex located on North 16th Street, north of the high school.

Campbell requested an amendment to the development agreement that would extend the completion date for Phase 1 to June 2023. He said that would coincide with workforce housing credits the Iowa Finance Authority has also awarded for the construction of the next four units.

“I do think there is a path forward for that project to be successful,” said Campbell.