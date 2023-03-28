At the Tuesday, March 21, Denison City Council meeting, the council accepted the resignations of Denison City Manager Bradley Hanson and Denison Police Chief Brandon Rinnan.

Discussion about both issues took place in closed session.

Outside of the votes to accept the resignations, the only other comment came from Denison’s HR consultant, Jack Reed, who recommended that the council document that Hanson would not receive any severance pay beyond the pay accrued for unused vacation days.

Hanson spoke with the Bulletin-Review about his reasons for resigning.

“For me, as I look at it, I don’t think I’m the type of leader that they (the city) need,” Hanson said.

The issue could be his management style, he said.

“It’s been something that has been eating at me since January and a lot of times when you realize this, you should be able to realize that within your first year,” Hanson said.

Another issue was his inability to buy a house in Denison.

He made four offers that either fell through or for which he was unable to get qualified for a loan.

Hanson gave 60-days’ notice when he announced his intention to resign.

His last day will be May 16, which is the day before what would have been his one-year anniversary in the job.

Hanson said the Denison City Council and city staff members are good and they have their hearts in the right place concerning a vision for Denison.

He said he enjoyed many things about Denison in his time here, including Denison’s events, the diversity of the community and the wide variety of restaurants.

He plans to continue to spend time in Denison.

“I will be around because my grandkids are half-hour from here on a farm,” Hanson said. “This is the place to come that’s closest.”

The job was not the right fit, he said.

Rinnan told the Bulletin-Review that he has been in law enforcement for 17 years and has been thinking about getting out for about five years.

He was offered a position with Wells Fargo and decided to accept.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity for me and my family, and I think it’s the right time in my life to get out of law enforcement,” Rinnan said.

He said his home will go on the market in the next several weeks.

He and his wife, Katrisha, enjoyed their time in Denison and met good families, Rinnan said.

He praised the members of the Denison Police Department.

“The officers here are fantastic – I wish them nothing but the best,” he said. “I think the City of Denison is fortunate to have such good officers, especially in this time when it’s very hard to find officers.”

April 21 will be his last day as police chief.