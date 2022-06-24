Denison city manager still looking for housing

Denison City Manager Bradley Hanson told city council members on Tuesday that he is still looking for housing.

At the June 7 city council meeting, he told the council that he had a contract on a house in Denison, which fell through, but had found a project house in Schleswig, which is within the 15-mile radius that his contract with the city allows him to live.

He explained that restoring houses is his hobby.

Hanson started as Denison’s city manager on May 17.

Hanson announced Tuesday that the situation on that second house – the one in Schleswig - fell through.

He said he is looking for another house, and although his contract has the 15-mile limit, residents of the community and members of the council are asking him to look in Denison.

“Which is what I prefer,” said Hanson, “but it may take a little longer.”

Hanson’s written memo to the city council for Tuesday’s meeting expanded on the issue.

“I have reached out to numerous individuals in an attempt to find my next one to offer for purchase which has resulted in four promising leads – yes, all of them are in the City limits of Denison.”

The memo added that he understands the council’s concern about living in the city limits, and noted that with all of his previous city administrator jobs he has lived within the city limits, but pointed to the difficult housing market in the nation, including Denison, with the housing shortage.