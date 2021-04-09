Denison city officials prefer free schematic drawing of wellness center concept instead of paying to have 2009 rec center plans updated

The Denison City Council met in special session at 7:30 a.m. Friday to discuss and possibly make a motion on paying for updated plans and a topographical study for a wellness center.

But the city council and a representative of a wellness center committee decided that they could go with a schematic drawing, for free, to advance the planning process.

In an email sent Thursday evening to City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford, Mike Wachal with Davis Design, Lincoln, Nebraska, put the probable cost of the design services close to $20,000.

He said that the type of service could vary greatly depending on how far the city and wellness committee wanted go with the design. He said the cost would be between $12,000 and $25,000, probably closer to $20,000. For that, Wachal would redo the floor plan, elevations and a perspective view, based on a plan done by Davis Design in 2009 for what was then a committee exploring a recreation center for Denison.

The price tag was too much for council members, who were in favor of having a wellness center in Denison but said the city could not do a project like that on its own and would need a partner in a wellness center.

The most likely partner would be the school district.