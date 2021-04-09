Denison city officials prefer free schematic drawing of wellness center concept instead of paying to have 2009 rec center plans updated

The Denison City Council met in special session at 7:30 a.m. Friday to discuss and possibly make a motion on paying for updated plans and a topographical study for a wellness center.
But the city council and a representative of a wellness center committee decided that they could go with a schematic drawing, for free, to advance the planning process.
In an email sent Thursday evening to City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford, Mike Wachal with Davis Design, Lincoln, Nebraska, put the probable cost of the design services close to $20,000.
He said that the type of service could vary greatly depending on how far the city and wellness committee wanted go with the design. He said the cost would be between $12,000 and $25,000, probably closer to $20,000. For that, Wachal would redo the floor plan, elevations and a perspective view, based on a plan done by Davis Design in 2009 for what was then a committee exploring a recreation center for Denison.
The price tag was too much for council members, who were in favor of having a wellness center in Denison but said the city could not do a project like that on its own and would need a partner in a wellness center.
The most likely partner would be the school district.
City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford clarified that Wachal was just doing what he was asked – what it would take to revise the 2009 drawings for a recreation center into the current thinking for a wellness center.
“I don’t think any of us realized we were talking about this much cost,” Crawford added.
“I had no idea it would be that much,” Mayor Pam Soseman agreed.
The wellness committee and city officials have also been meeting with Jim Svoboda with Sprung Buildings. He would be asked to do the schematic drawing.
After a wellness committee meeting on Wednesday, committee members, city officials and Wachal and Svoboda met behind the aquatic center to look at a potential site for a Sprung building.
A Sprung building uses a fabric membrane system instead of bricks and mortar.
Soseman said she was told by Svoboda that while a bricks and mortar structure could cost $280 to $300 per square foot, a Sprung building would cost $50 per square foot.
Soseman and Steve Brownmiller, who is a member of the wellness center committee, both said Svoboda had the information he needed from the visit to the potential site to do a schematic drawing.
