Denison considers TIF incentive with Healthy Efficient Homes for seven single-family units

The Denison City Council on Tuesday agreed with the concepts of a development agreement with Healthy Efficient Homes LLC for seven single-family homes, with a $25,000 Tax Increment Finance (TIF) incentive per completed home.

But first the agreement will be reviewed the city’s bond counsel to make sure that it fits with the appropriate use of TIF.

The development agreement will come back to the council at its next meeting, scheduled for March 1.

Healthy Efficient Homes is the company of developer Jim Johnson. Johnson was the hired builder for Matt Campbell’s Denison Housing LLC twin homes on North 16th Street.

Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County, has been working with Johnson. He said the development agreement is similar to the one the city made with the Denison Housing LLC, except that Johnson is moving out on his own and the project is for single-family homes.

Blakley said during the discussion that he could see a six- to seven-year payback on the city’s TIF incentive.

The payback would be through the property taxes paid by the owners of the houses.

Each house would have a minimum assessed value of $170,000 to ensure the property taxes would pay the city back on its TIF debt.

Blakley said the quality of homes to be built is very good and very energy efficient.

According to the terms of the development agreement, all the homes would be built with hardboard siding, partial stone veneer facades, Energy Star appliances and high utility efficiency through Home Energy Rating System (HERS) testing, a standard for determining energy efficiency.

The location for the seven houses is the vacant land along North 16th Street across the street from Denison Middle School.

Johnson said he hopes to start construction at the end of March.

Language in the development agreement says that all houses will have a two-car garage, have two to four bedrooms and have one to two bathrooms, and be more than 950 square feet.

Later in the discussion, Councilman Dustin Logan encouraged that all houses should be four bedrooms, even if the fourth bedroom becomes a home office.

Johnson said a four bedroom house would have 1,800 square feet of living space.

He also said that keeping the selling price as low as possible on a house is all based on square footage.

“A little three-bedroom, two-story house is probably as efficient a building you can do today,” he said.

His profit margin would be 30 percent after land, labor, material and development expenses, minus any city incentive.

An example given in the development agreement was a profit of $57,000 if the cost to build is $190,000. The $57,000 would include project management, real estate fees, closing costs, construction interest on the loan and insurance.

Under this example, the final selling price of the house would be $237,000, after the city’s $25,000 TIF incentive is applied.

If the project qualifies for Iowa Finance Authority tax credits, the price of the house would be reduced by another $7,000.

Johnson said later that the prices in the development agreement would be at the lower end.

The first two units would be built on flat lots and would be a story and a half or two story units, possibility a split foyer, but as the development goes up the hill, the houses would have tuck-under garages and be built into the hillside, Johnson explained.

“So I would try to use minimal changes on the lots, build into a lot rather than build on top of it,” he said.

The city council members decided that a time limit should be placed on the development agreement so that they didn’t tie up a commitment of TIF financing for an undetermined amount of time.

Johnson said he would agree to a four-year time limit to build the seven units.

Following were other discussion points.

- Councilwoman Jessica Garcia had concerns that the cost of the housing proposed does not meet the need for affordable (workforce) housing in Denison, given the high percentage of public school students on free and reduced lunches and when the median family income is $54,190 for a family of four. It was pointed that the cost of building a new house of any kind would be out of reach for a family at that income level.

- Garcia also how much the City of Denison has tied up in other housing developments in the community, such as Campbell’s Denison Housing LLC twin homes on North 16th Street north of the high school. Under that development agreement, the city pays Campbell a $24,880 TIF incentive as each unit is completed and after an occupancy certificate is issued by the city. City Clerk Lisa Koch said the city borrowed the full $149,280 for incentives for all of proposed six units because all six units were to be completed by December 31, 2020.

- The city also provided an incentive for John Heuton Construction, of Carroll, for a duplex development in the Oakridge Heights Subdivision, located west of the hospital. The city purchased five lots for a total of $130,000; Heuton owes the city $30,000 per lot when the housing units sell. Heuton has first right of refusal on the lots not used. The $130,000 was an internal loan by the city, from the general fund to TIF. The internal loan needs to be repaid to the general fund when Heuton sells the units and reimburses the city the $30,000 per lot. Council members on Tuesday pointed out that the Heuton duplexes and the Denison Housing twin homes have not sold but are rented out.

- The houses proposed by Johnson could possibly be purchased by families wanting to upgrade from their 25-30 year-old house, opening up that house for another buyer. However, Logan pointed to what he called the used market bubble with the inflated cost of older homes because of the lack of supply. Garcia said a 25-30 year-old house, even if it sells for $175,000, would need a lot of work.

- What Johnson is proposing is not affordable (workforce) housing, Blakley pointed out. “The housing study done five years ago said we needed executive homes. The city probably doesn’t need to incentivize those. We need the mid-level homes on scale. They are being built, but at one at a time,” he said. He later added that Johnson’s development is one piece of the puzzle and is not solving all of Denison’s housing needs.

- No one else is coming to Denison wanting to build multiple homes, pointed out Councilman Corey Curnyn. “We have got a gentleman here who wants to come and build in our community. We need to take that risk on and do whatever we can to make this happen,” he said.

- Curnyn also said he agreed with Garcia’s comments on affordable housing. “Unfortunately, there’s nothing that going to be built between what’s on Avenue C and what Jim (Johnson) is proposing,” he said. The reference to Avenue C is the Denison Community Housing Agency’s Homes for Iowa house that will be marketed at around $165,000 and does not have a garage or a finished basement.

- Johnson was asked if he could lower his profit margin by 5%, which would mean a $47,400 profit on each house (based on the previous example given). Johnson pointed out his labor costs and unemployment costs go up, too. “If I came into the bank with a 28% percent profit, they would look at me three times. If I came in with a 25% profit, they wouldn’t borrow me a dime,” he said.