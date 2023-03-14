The Denison City Council approved the final plat of the Boysen Addition at a special meeting at noon on Friday.

Terry Crawford, a project manager with Sundquist Engineering, said the firm’s clients, Ron and Linda Boysen, are planning to develop approximately seven acres on the northeast corner of U.S. Highway 59 and 25th Avenue South on the southern edge of the corporate limits of Denison.

Crawford explained that just to the north is Crestview Addition where Crestview Drive now stops with a “dead end” on its south end. He said that a number of years ago a Mr. Moran was allowed to purchase a parcel which now blocks Crestview Drive from being extended. Therefore, a through street could not be developed in the Boysen Addition, but Crawford said several other options exist for access to a potential future Burgess property development, one of which is a platted street right-of-way in the existing Crestview Addition, which proceeds east from Crestview Drive and butts up to the Burgess property.

The next steps for the Boysen Addition is for Crawford to complete the design of sanitary sewer and water main and request bids for the Boysens set for around March 22. If the bids are favorable, they are estimating that the successful contractor could get started by mid-April and have the improvements completed by mid- to late-June, 2023.