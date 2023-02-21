On February 8, 12 members of the Denison FFA Chapter competed at sub-districts in a number of contests. The contests help build leadership skills and many other great qualities and skills.
Following are the contest results.
Public Speaking: Payton Henningsen, Silver Rating
Creed Speaking: Kysa Neddermeyer, Gold Rating, Advancing to Districts
Programs: Kaya Auen, Madison Stephens and Jaxon Paulsen, Gold Rating, Advancing to Districts
Broadcasting: Calli Korner, Silver Rating, Alternate to Districts
Arc Welding: Garret Plagge, Silver Rating, Alternate to Districts
Job Interview: Brittany Musgrave, Silver Rating
Greenhand Quiz: Isabelle Westphalen – Gold Rating, Mylie Kaub – Gold Rating, Gracen Plagge – Silver Rating, Kysa Neddermeyer – Silver Rating