Denison fire hydrants equipped with adapters

Small pieces of equipment will help firefighters save lives and property fire hydrants

If one time-saving measure can make a difference, a number of time-saving steps directed at a single goal can be substantial, especially for firefighters who are battling the clock to save lives and property.

Over the past several years, the Denison Volunteer Fire Department has implemented time-saving measures specifically to be quicker and more efficient when firefighters first arrive on the scene.

“The ability to save property happens in the first 10 minutes on the scene of a fire,” explained Denison Fire Chief Cory Snowgren.

The newest time-saving measure can be seen by anyone who drives the streets in Denison. They are adapters, the round pieces of metal that have been added to the steamers, or pumper outlets, on the hydrants.

Snowgren said all fire hydrants in the city now have an adapter, and he is looking at hydrants in the townships that border Denison.

So why does the adapter save time? It has to do with how quickly firefighters can put a sustained flow of hundreds of gallons of water per minute on a fire.

An engine carries a limited amount of water – 1,000 gallons. With hoses that can put anywhere from 175 gallons of water per minute (GPM) on a fire to a deck gun that can deliver 600 GPM, 1,000 gallons won’t last long.

The 175 GPM hoses are used for vehicle fires, car fires and similar fires. For house fires, the Denison department uses 185 GPM hoses probably 90% of the time, Snowgren said.

“For the fires beyond 175 GPM and 185 GPM, we have to put things to work that flow a lot more water,” he explained.

Flow capacities of other hoses Denison uses are 300 GPM and 500 GPM.

“It’s only going to last so long before you need that water supply from the hydrant,” Snowgren said. “If it’s a big enough fire where you have to pull a 300 GPM line, or 500 or 600, that water storage tank is lasting no more than three minutes to less than two minutes, and the bigger the fire, the more critical the water supply.”

He explained that firefighters have to get everything right in the first 10 minutes on the scene – stretching line, throwing (setting up) ladders, conducting a search and connecting to a fire hydrant.

To connect to a fire hydrant, one firefighter jumps off the engine, goes to the rear of the engine, grabs a five-inch line and grabs the hydrant bag, which contains the spanner wrenches, a line coupler, adapters and all other tools needed to connect a line to a hydrant.

Not all fire hydrants in Denison are the same. Some have a 4.5-inch or 5-inch line connection – the steamers - and then two 2.5-inch hose connections. Some have only the smaller connections.

The fire department will use the steamer if it’s on a hydrant. The bigger connection uses a bigger hose which will flow more water with less friction. More friction equates to fewer gallons per minutes.

The steamer connection on hydrants is where the Denison Fire Department will now be saving some more time with the addition of the adapters.

Firefighter Tyler Weller said that without the hydrant adapters, it takes four or five turns to take the cap off the hydrant, four or five turns to put the coupler on using a spanner wrench to ratchet the connection of the line to the coupler to make sure it is not leaking.

He estimated this can be done in less than 90 seconds.

With the new hydrant adapters, firefighters can carry the line to the hydrant, give the adapter a quarter turn by hand and connect the line.

“Not only does it standardize our threads for other departments that come to Denison to help, but we’re getting our water supply established quicker, and when you are flowing 300 gallons per minute from a 1,000-gallon tank, time is pretty important,” said Snowgren.

Weller said using the hydrant adapter will allow firefighters to start flowing water from a hydrant at least 30-40 seconds quicker than without the adapter.

At a flow of 300 gallons per minute, a time saving of 30 seconds means 150 gallons of water put on a fire sooner. Forty seconds would be 200 gallons.

“When we arrive on scene to those bigger fires and we have to hit it (with water) heavy and hit it hard, it is much more effective if we can sustain that hit,” said Snowgren. “A big hit is important but the ability to sustain that hit is where the fire department is going to win or lose.”

“It’s going to be very helpful,” Weller said of the hydrant adapters. “Cutting down the time to hook up to the hydrant to get water to the truck is going to help to get additional water on the fire.”

Snowgren said that the department has worked on making the first steps on the scene of a fire more efficient, each one directed at getting water on a fire faster.

“With the hydrant adapter getting a line attached quicker, pretty soon with 30-40 seconds saved per step, you’re talking about two minutes or more in time saving to give the public the best results faster,” he explained.

Seconds matter because in the growth stage, a fire doubles in size every 60 seconds.

“That seemingly makes the window so much smaller,” Snowgren said. “It isn’t something we can sit back and say that we’re going to figure it out when we get there. If we’re paged to a house fire, we should not be surprised that it’s a house fire. So we know the things we have to do in the first 10-minute window to get a fire under control.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a two-story house fire or single story. We have to pull lines, flow water, do ventilation and conduct a search. From our perspective, when you break those individual things down and critique them at the blue collar level of completing each task, you can learn how it can be done quicker and more efficiently and in a way to enable the next task to be a success.”

The Denison City Council approved the purchase of the hydrant adapters (more than 120 of them), and Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) supported the project by using its supplier.

DMU General Manager Rory Weis explained, “Jack Webb (manager of the water utility) and I met with Chief Snowgren and heard more detail about the importance that the fire hydrant adapters can provide to the Denison Fire Department. This really isn’t anything new to the fire service community, but new to Denison, Iowa. You typically see them in large cities that are also being proactive, like Denison is.