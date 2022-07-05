Denison goes for second HFI house

The City of Denison is putting a $1,500 deposit on a second Homes for Iowa (HFI) house.

This one will be constructed on a lot the city already owns along North 11th Street and west of Oakwood Manor Apartments.

The city’s first venture in a HFI house is located at the corner of Avenue C and 2nd Avenue North (211 Avenue C). It is still on the market.

City Manager Bradley Hanson said delivery of the second HFI house is anticipated in six to nine months, so most likely it will be delivered in the spring of 2023.

Preparation of the lot will take place late winter/early spring, he added.

Hanson said the Denison Community Housing Agency decides on the style of house but added it is his understanding that it will be the same style as the house on Avenue C.

That house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main floor. The basement was left unfinished but has plumbing stubbed in and an egress window so the eventual owner can finish it out with a bathroom and a bedroom.

The house was positioned on the triangular-shaped lot on Avenue C to allow for the eventual owner to put in a driveway and a garage.

The reason the basement was left unfinished and a garage was not constructed was to keep the cost as low as possible as it is being marketed as a residence for low- to moderate-income (LMI) families.

However, within about 30 days, the sale of the house could be put on the open market, no longer constrained by the qualifications for LMI but still subject to HFI qualifications. The housing agency would have to discuss and decide if it wants to do that.

The price of the house on Avenue C is listed at $168,500. The project was completed for $165,406.44, all paid from the city’s LMI fund.

HFI’s price to construct a house, deliver it to the site and place it on the foundation (not affix it) is $90,000.

When Denison ordered its first house, that price was $75,000.

One expense that won’t be necessary with the second house is the purchase of a lot. For the first house, the lot cost $10,000.

During the June 21 council meeting, Mayor Pam Soseman said working on the second HFI project should be easier, pointing to the experience gained from the first project.

Following are expenses over $1,000 for the first HFI house, located on Avenue C.

$75,000 for house price and moving

$10,000 for the lot

$40,800 for the foundation and basement

$16,500 for the plumbing and heating

$7,485 for exterior trim, front deck/steps, stairwell walls and living room wall

$4,000 for appliances

$3,081.50 for sidewalks/driveway

$2,695.97 for floor coverings and carpet

$2,240 for installation of floor coverings

$1,256.60 for electrical connection/meter

Expenses under $1,000 were the following.

$725 for gutters

$71.49 for a carbon monoxide detector

$217.50 for landscaping/seed

$710.47 for materials from Rasmussen lumber

$173.01 for miscellaneous items from Denison Do-It-Best

$275 for a light for the stairway

$175 for tread lights for the stairway

The city’s public works department provided the labor for the sidewalks and the landscaping and seeding.