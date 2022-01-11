Denison goes with HR consultant

Council believes service can help decrease city attorney bills

After reviewing the merits of hiring a human resources consultant, the Denison City Council last Tuesday voted to hire Iowa Negotiation & Consulting Services (INCS), LLC, owned and operated by Jack Reed, of Ottumwa.

Reed’s company will provide services for $750 per month for the first year of the contract and $850 a month for the second and third years of the contract. The difference in the fee is that in the first year INCS will not provide its services for union negotiations as that process has already begun and is being handled for the city by City Attorney Matt Brick.

The three-year contract has an opt-out clause that the city can exercise after the first year. The council would have to notify INCS 30 days before December 31 this year if it wishes to opt out, which means the council would have to start considering this option early in November.

Reed said he represents 18 cities and counties combined, including Crawford County.

Crawford County has used Reed’s services since 2015.

Councilman John Granzen said using Reed’s services could save the city money in the long run.

“After reading the proposal and the amount of money we seem to spend with Matt (City Attorney Matt Brick) for asking questions that seems to me Jack could probably handle for a lot less than what we’re paying Matt to do, and not having an HR department on our own, I think that’s kind of a liability for us also,” Granzen said.

Other council members agreed.

“At the very least, we have an opportunity to prove its worth or not worth with a one-year termination,” said Councilman Dustin Logan. “It’s a recommendation of almost every business in town to have some kind of HR counseling. It takes the liability monkey off the back. It’s another set of hands to protect yourself, a resource.”

Pam Soseman reminded the council that at the beginning of her first term two years ago, an HR consultant was discussed as a priority at a planning meeting, and Councilman Corey Curnyn pointed out that soon after Jessica Garcia starting serving on the council, she asked about HR services. He added that Logan asked the same question in his first or second council meeting.

Before the discussion got to this point, City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford spoke about the work city staff had already done that is also included in the list of Reed’s services.

One of those is an update of the personnel or employee handbook.

“This is the document that Lisa (Koch, city clerk) has been working on. She’s kind of waiting for Dustin (Logan) and Jessica (Garcia) to come in to talk to her, and we had that other meeting that took that meeting’s place,” Crawford said.

He continued that he pulled the draft of the handbook together to show council members the work that had already been done.

“I think it very well addresses everything that needs to be revised. I’m sure there will be revisions to it but I know Christy (Welch, deputy clerk) spent a lot of time the last few days on pulling this together,” Crawford added.

He also pointed out that the city has been using EMC Insurance for safety and training, and the company furnishes training information or a manual.

“I’m not trying to dissuade you from voting on this tonight. I’m wondering if there’s enough in here that maybe we should discuss it and think about it some more,” Crawford told the council members.

He continued his list of services that Reed offered that the city already handles.

- Employee complaint resolutions handled by the chain of command policy that’s been used in the past

- Employee grievances – Crawford said the city has had two in the 10 years he’s been employed by the city and said the city manager usually handles those

- For discipline or possible discharge of an employee, the city has the union contract to follow and the State of Iowa Code

- Worker compensation claims are handled exclusively by EMC Insurance

Garcia asked if the city would contact the city attorney if it got to the point of disciplining an employee.

“If necessary,” Crawford responded, “otherwise those things are pretty well spelled out in the union contract and the State of Iowa Code, with the city manager’s direction.”

In response to another question from Garcia, it was pointed out that the city has had a return-to-work policy in effect since 2016. Return to work is managed by the city clerk.

Returning to the subject of reducing city attorney fees, Logan said the city won’t eliminate attorney costs.

“The idea of this is to have another resource, and we can mitigate some of those costs,” he explained. “At the very least it will be worth it when it all comes out in the wash with another resource.”

The council had asked City Attorney Matt Brick to look at the contract with Reed, and Crawford brought up a couple changes that he had recommended.

One was to strike the disclaimer in the contract requiring the city to indemnify Reed’s company against any work it does for the city. Brick recommended at a minimum the language should have an exception worded along the lines that the city is not obligated to indemnify Reed’s company for any claim or claims arising out of negligence of or a more culpable act or omission, including recklessness or willful misconduct on the part of INCS.

Curnyn, who is vice president of sales and operations for Midwest Tennis & Track, said the disclaimer in Reed’s contract is standard in every contract he’s seen.

Crawford said the second change the city attorney recommended is that the auto-renew language in the contract be stricken or that the city clerk be directed to add a notice to her file to put the renewal on the council’s agenda in November.

However, Reed explained that his contract does not state a year-to-year continuation but is a three-year contract that has an opt-out provision at the end of the first year. If the option is not exercised, the contract continues for the next two years.

Reed also spoke about the language of the disclaimer in the contract, adding that among his 18 city/county clients, none have ever objected to the disclaimer.

“I’m not an attorney and not giving legal advice,” he said. “The other part is that I’m a consultant. I offer information, advice, assistance and guidance. I don’t give directives. So I can provide the city information about anything that’s in there (the contract) but they can choose to do it or not do it. If they choose to not do it and something happens, then I’m not at fault. That’s why the language is in there.”

He added that the word “reckless” that the city attorney recommended in the disclaimer revision is very subjective.

“That part would be a problem for me. My attorneys looked at that before,” Reed said.

He asked the council to consider that in the service agreement, his company provides free legal advice through his attorneys in the area of human resources and that it is provided for no extra cost.

Reed said he has two attorneys and if a situation arises that the city needs legal advice, he contacts one of the two attorneys, and the information from the attorney flows back through him to the city, but he pointed out it is not he that is giving the legal advice.

Reed also asked to make additional comments about the services he provides.

“When you look at this, we offer an all-inclusive type of service package that covers any area in HR (human resources). If you take some of these (services) out of there that are connected to other parts in here, it’s like taking parts off a car, and it doesn’t run so good,” he explained.

He continued, “Some of these things are much deeper than just what’s on the surface. An example is about employee complaints and how you handle it. That’s fine, but the other part is you have to know when an employee makes a complaint, which complaint requires an investigation and which does not and who does the investigation. Certain complaints an employee makes require an employer to investigate.”

Reed also spoke about union grievances; if they go on arbitration, he would handle that for the city. He asked who is handling that now.

He said later that he doesn’t care if city staff wants to write the employee handbook but that with his services it doesn’t cost any more for him to review it. He said he saw items missing in the current handbook. He has a model that his company has used for about 12 years that all his clients use. He pointed out later that about 80% of the items in the handbook are necessary for every public employer and the rest are areas that are specific to each client.

“I’m here to help whoever wants to work on it. I’m not here to butt in,” Reed said.

Crawford said during the discussion about the handbook that there is more in it that the city staff has worked through the revisions, but as Curnyn had said, it would probably be a good place for Reed to pick up.

“A handbook is one of the most important documents that any public employer has. It needs to touch all the areas. Another thing, last year, 2021, the State of Iowa passed four or five laws that affected HR areas for public employers. Did you incorporate those at the time that it happened? Just those types of things that I do,” Reed said.

Again, on the point of the disclaimer, Granzen said that City Attorney Brick is looking out for the city.

“But if the county signed the same thing – their lawyer didn’t find an issue with it, I don’t see why we should or any other county,” he said. “I really don’t see an issue. We’ve got the first year to opt out and if it doesn’t work out, we opt out. I think it’s money well spent. If nothing else, to make sure the handbook, the union contract, all that stuff is in order.”

Crawford said if the council proceeds with Reed, he would like to work with him on the handbook.

“I know how much work has gone into it as far as the revisions that have been put into it. I know Christy (Welch) and Lisa (Koch) referred to the League of Cities quite a bit and I’d like to protect that work,” Crawford said.

“We work with the people that are involved or have been involved with the handbook and we work with them,” Reed said, and added that he looks it over to see if there is anything that is missing.

At the end of the discussion, Granzen made the motion to accept the contract from Reed.

Miller asked if that meant leaving the contract as it was presented or with the changes the city attorney recommended.

“Leave it as is. The county is fine with it and other cities are fine with it,” Granzen said.