Denison High School going to hybrid schedule from September 23-October 16

-Allow for students to receive multiple modes of instruction while maintaining health and safety.

-Support any student who is absent for any reason by allowing them to attend virtually.

Students will rotate every other day in either the "Purple" or "Gold" group. The Purple Group will include students with last name beginning with A-K. The Gold Group will include students with the last name beginning with L-Z.

On Wednesday September 23, we will begin with the “Purple” group onsite and the “Gold” group online. Students who are Full Time online with Edgenuity, will remain with their full time online program. Any high school student who is taking a Western Iowa Tech Community College course will follow their instructor’s schedule for the college.

While students are onsite, their day will look like a typical school day. While offsite, students will engage virtually using Canvas and/or Google Meet. Lessons and assignments will be provided by a student's regular classroom instructor. Both the onsite and online learning is REQUIRED and daily attendance will be taken whether a student is onsite or online. School transportation will pick up and drop off as normally scheduled, however a high school student will only physically come to school on the days assigned and will do virtual learning on the opposite day.