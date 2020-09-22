Denison High School going to hybrid schedule from September 23-October 16

The Denison Community School District announce on twitter that the high school will be going to a hybrid learning schedule beginning tomorrow (Wednesday, September 23) and lasting until Friday, October 16.
The hybrid model means that students will alternate between on-site and off-site learning in smaller groups.
According to what the district posted, students whose last names begin with A-K will be in one group (called the Purple group) and students whose last names between with L-Z will be in the Gold group.
In an email to the Denison Bulletin and Review on Wednesday, Superintendent Mike Pardun provided the following comments about the switch to the hybrid model.
Due to an increase in daily absences at the high school level, which are about 5-6% higher than our other buildings, Denison High School will be transitioning to a Hybrid Learning model for students in grades 9-12 starting today Wednesday, September 23. The Hybrid Learning model leverages both face-to-face and online modes of learning.
By moving to this model, the high school will be able to:
-Physical distance in all classrooms of 6 feet or more as recommended by health officials.
-Reduce the number of students in quarantine due to contact tracing.
-Allow for students to receive multiple modes of instruction while maintaining health and safety.
-Support any student who is absent for any reason by allowing them to attend virtually.
Students will rotate every other day in either the "Purple" or "Gold" group. The Purple Group will include students with last name beginning with A-K. The Gold Group will include students with the last name beginning with L-Z.
On Wednesday September 23, we will begin with the “Purple” group onsite and the “Gold” group online. Students who are Full Time online with Edgenuity, will remain with their full time online program. Any high school student who is taking a Western Iowa Tech Community College course will follow their instructor’s schedule for the college.
While students are onsite, their day will look like a typical school day. While offsite, students will engage virtually using Canvas and/or Google Meet. Lessons and assignments will be provided by a student's regular classroom instructor. Both the onsite and online learning is REQUIRED and daily attendance will be taken whether a student is onsite or online. School transportation will pick up and drop off as normally scheduled, however a high school student will only physically come to school on the days assigned and will do virtual learning on the opposite day.
Denison High School will remain in a Hybrid Learning model through Friday, October 16th. A complete schedule can be found at: https://sites.google.com/denisoncsd.org/return-to-learnplan/home
For the days when a high school student is learning online, lunch will be available to pick up at Denison High School from 10:30-10:45 a.m. in the front circle drive. We would ask that families please pre-order meals the night before by 5 p.m. for the next day. Order form is located at: forms.gle/MshcQjMrtT8KPGmx6
We are monitoring absence rates for all buildings, along with any positive cases, contact tracing data, and any other pertinent data necessary to make decisions in coordination with Crawford County Public Health for all buildings and the district.
As always, Denison Community School District appreciates the support of our families and communities and considers the health and safety of our students and staff a top priority.