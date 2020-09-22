 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Denison High School going to hybrid schedule from September 23-October 19
0 comments
top story

Denison High School going to hybrid schedule from September 23-October 19

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hybrid schedule for Denison High School

The Denison Community School District announce on twitter that the high school will be going to a hybrid learning schedule beginning tomorrow (Wednesday, September 23) and lasting until Friday, October 19.

The hybrid model means that students will alternate between on-site and off-site learning in smaller groups.

According to what the district posted, students whose last names begin with A-K will be in one group (called the Purple group) and students whose last names between with L-Z will be in the Gold group.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics