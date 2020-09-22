Denison High School going to hybrid schedule from September 23-October 19

The Denison Community School District announce on twitter that the high school will be going to a hybrid learning schedule beginning tomorrow (Wednesday, September 23) and lasting until Friday, October 19.
The hybrid model means that students will alternate between on-site and off-site learning in smaller groups.
According to what the district posted, students whose last names begin with A-K will be in one group (called the Purple group) and students whose last names between with L-Z will be in the Gold group.