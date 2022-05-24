Harrison Dahm, son of Mike and Angie Dahm, of Denison, delivered the commencement address at Sunday’s Denison High School graduation ceremony. He asked his classmates if they believed it when people told them the four years of high school go by so fast and quoted Dr. Seuss, “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory.” He said the Class of 2022 is just starting an adventure that some might call a real world and that challenges will face them but they will be free to do what they always wanted to accomplish. “There will be hardships, there will be successes and there will be failures, but do not fear the failures for these are the times when we will be learning the most,” Dahm said. He added to not be complacent but continue to grow and work on being a better person every day. “There will always be mistakes along the way. Don’t get caught up in mistakes you have made or will make in the future. You cannot spend time looking at the past because then the future will fly right by you. Cherish these moments for soon they will be memories.”