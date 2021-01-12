Denison IowaWorks center opens; virtual services available at present

The new Denison IowaWorks center officially opened on January 4.

The office is located at 504 Highway 39 North in the building just south of Pizza Ranch on the east side of the highway.

The decision to relocate the Carroll IowaWORKS office to Denison was made in December 2019 after local leaders and Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) officials evaluated the need for an IowaWORKS facility in Denison.

“The staff moved in on January 4 and almost everyone is there,” said Michael Witt, IWD Division Administrator.

“The Carroll office closed the last day of December and everything was moved to the new facility.”

For the present, no in-person services are available at the Denison office, which is the same as at all IowaWorks centers across the state.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Staff members are allowed to receive documents at the front door.

“They can take documents, scan them and send them for customers,” Witt said.

Virtual services are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, the hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.