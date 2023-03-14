The Denison Community Schools jazz bands performed their final concert on Friday at the high school Fine Arts Building. The Denison Middle School Jazz Band is directed by Peter Bekkerus. The Denison High School jazz bands, Jazz 1 and Jazz 2, are directed by Ruben Newell and Ryan Meyer.

Jazz 1 will have one more performance, at the Iowa Jazz Championships on April 4 at the Scheman Building at the Iowa State Center at 10 a.m. in Class 3A competition.

On Friday, the Denison Middle School Jazz Band performed “Blues Machine,” Funky See, Funky Do” and “Avenue Swing.

Jazz 2 performed “Wild Card,” “As Aguas da Mola,” “Yonkers is Calling” and “Cajun Chili Peppers.”

Jazz 1 performed “Green’s Blues,” “I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart,” “C-Jam Blue (ala Mambo!)” and “Sticks.”

During the concert, Newell explained to the audience that jazz is the one truly American art form and that it draws from all genres of music. Solos that are performed by the musicians are improvised on the spot, Newell added, and spoke about musicians learning the “language” of jazz so that their improvisations improve from level to level.