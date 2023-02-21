The following winners each receive $25 in the Denison Kiwanis Club drawing for February.
Cory Schmadeke, Denison; Colby Ellis, Denison; Klynn Slechta, Denison; Cobblestone — Majestic Hills, Denison; Michael Frazier, Denison; Sheri Neddermeyer, Denison; Ampride, Denison; Jodie Flaherty, Dunlap; John Miler, Denison; Pauley Jones Funeral Home, Denison; United Bank of Iowa, Denison; Alanna Thelen, Denison; Karen Mohr, Vail; Ampride, Denison; Eric and Michele Mathies, Denison; Petersen Manufacturing, Denison; Michele Mathies, Denison; Bohlmann Inc, Denison
The last drawing for the year will be July 26.
Denison Kiwanis is celebrating 99 years of service to the Denison area.