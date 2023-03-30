The following winners in the March 29 Denison Kiwanis Club lottery drawing each receive $25.
Lyla Johnston, Denison; Sierra Frehse, Denison; Bohlmann Inc., Denison; Kent Hollrah, Denison; Jemma Frehse, Denison; Greg Gunderson, Denison; Cheryl Hull, Denison; Wayne Frazier, Denison; Lori Wight, Denison; Barry Bergamo, Denison; JJ Johnson, Denison; Bob Coenen, Denison; Steve Rogers, Denison; Team Auto, Denison; Bennett Goslar, Denison; Walmart, Denison; Mavis Johnson, Deloit; Carol Beermann, Denison.
The last drawing for the year will take place on July 26.
The Denison Kiwanis Club is celebrating 99 years of service to the area.