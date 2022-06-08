Denison Kiwanis seeks new members

All about helping kids

Denison Kiwanis also supports a variety of other local causes.

“We’re very respectful of our veterans and we’ve been doing a light lunch after each Memorial Day service for the past five or six years,” Struck said. “All of that money goes to Brushy Creek Honor Flight.”

The club is currently seeking new members to help continue its mission.

Membership stands at 22.

The coronavirus pandemic took a toll on the organization in several ways.

“With COVID, it’s been really hard to get things going,” Struck said.

The club met at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays at Cronk’s Café for 15 or 20 years. When Cronk’s closed, they moved their meetings to another restaurant, but the early time no longer worked.

“When we’ve asked people to come and join us at that particular time they aren’t anxious to do that,” he said. “That’s why currently we’re meeting at noon on Wednesdays at the Methodist church. That I think will continue, though we haven’t had an official vote on the meeting date and time.”

Denison Kiwanis had earlier announced meetings on Tuesdays at noon at First United Methodist Church, but Tuesdays ended up not working for some of the members.

“Since we’ve done this, we’ve attracted interest from three new people,” Struck said. “We hope we can pick up more.”

The weekly meetings last about an hour.

In past years, three of the monthly meetings were dedicated to presentations about local issues and needs.

“Since COVID, that has kind of tailed off,” Struck said. “We’re ready to start asking for presentations from different folks or different organizations in the community to keep us abreast of community needs and activities.”

One meeting per month covers the club’s financials.

“We review our bank accounts and the projects we want to fund. We get requests from different entities throughout the month and that’s the time we decide on funding for them,” he said. “That typically takes the whole meeting.”

For about the last 20 years, Denison Kiwanis has organized a yearly raffle.

“We sell tickets in the fall and we then draw raffle winners every month for 10 months,” Struck said. “We end up making somewhere around $7,000 or $8,000 a year on it. That’s the money we use to fund all of our projects.”

Struck said Denison Kiwanis is likely the oldest service club in Denison; the organization’s 100th anniversary will be in January 2023.

See the box at right for a complete list of the projects funded by Denison Kiwanis.

“We keep pretty busy,” he said.

Denison Kiwanis is part of the national Kiwanis organization and a member of the Nebraska-Iowa Kiwanis district.

Total individual membership fees, which cover the larger organizations and Denison Kiwanis, come to $110.

“Our club has a small fee that goes into our treasury,” Struck said.

Individuals interested in joining Denison Kiwanis may do so by contacting Denison Kiwanis President Terri Martens at 712-269-8945, Struck at 712-267-4380, Alan Johnson at 712-263-4992 or Lance Nelson at 712-263-4416.