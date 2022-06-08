 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Denison Kiwanis seeks new members

  • 0
Denison Kiwanis Club donation to Project Lifesaver

The Denison Kiwanis Club helps a number of programs and causes like the one pictured. Kiwanis donated $1,300 in April toward Project Lifesaver. From left, Alan Johnson, Heather Aldag of Project Lifesaver, Kiron Fire Department EMS Service Director Rachel Burns, Richard Myer, Betty Schultz and Larry Struck. Submitted photo

All about helping kids

“We open our meetings with the statement, “Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time,” said Larry Struck, Denison Kiwanis treasurer.  “Anything we can do to help kids is certainly our main focus.”

Denison Kiwanis also supports a variety of other local causes.

“We’re very respectful of our veterans and we’ve been doing a light lunch after each Memorial Day service for the past five or six years,” Struck said. “All of that money goes to Brushy Creek Honor Flight.”

The club is currently seeking new members to help continue its mission.

Membership stands at 22.

The coronavirus pandemic took a toll on the organization in several ways.

“With COVID, it’s been really hard to get things going,” Struck said.

People are also reading…

The club met at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays at Cronk’s Café for 15 or 20 years. When Cronk’s closed, they moved their meetings to another restaurant, but the early time no longer worked.

“When we’ve asked people to come and join us at that particular time they aren’t anxious to do that,” he said. “That’s why currently we’re meeting at noon on Wednesdays at the Methodist church. That I think will continue, though we haven’t had an official vote on the meeting date and time.”

Denison Kiwanis had earlier announced meetings on Tuesdays at noon at First United Methodist Church, but Tuesdays ended up not working for some of the members.

“Since we’ve done this, we’ve attracted interest from three new people,” Struck said. “We hope we can pick up more.”

The weekly meetings last about an hour.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In past years, three of the monthly meetings were dedicated to presentations about local issues and needs.

“Since COVID, that has kind of tailed off,” Struck said. “We’re ready to start asking for presentations from different folks or different organizations in the community to keep us abreast of community needs and activities.”

One meeting per month covers the club’s financials.

“We review our bank accounts and the projects we want to fund. We get requests from different entities throughout the month and that’s the time we decide on funding for them,” he said. “That typically takes the whole meeting.”

For about the last 20 years, Denison Kiwanis has organized a yearly raffle.

“We sell tickets in the fall and we then draw raffle winners every month for 10 months,” Struck said. “We end up making somewhere around $7,000 or $8,000 a year on it. That’s the money we use to fund all of our projects.”

Struck said Denison Kiwanis is likely the oldest service club in Denison; the organization’s 100th anniversary will be in January 2023.

See the box at right for a complete list of the projects funded by Denison Kiwanis.

“We keep pretty busy,” he said.

Denison Kiwanis is part of the national Kiwanis organization and a member of the Nebraska-Iowa Kiwanis district.

Total individual membership fees, which cover the larger organizations and Denison Kiwanis, come to $110.

“Our club has a small fee that goes into our treasury,” Struck said.

Individuals interested in joining Denison Kiwanis may do so by contacting Denison Kiwanis President Terri Martens at 712-269-8945, Struck at 712-267-4380, Alan Johnson at 712-263-4992 or Lance Nelson at 712-263-4416.

“Or just show up at a meeting,” Struck said.

KIWANIS-SUPPORTED COMMUNITY PROGRAMS

Denison Kiwanis supports: Baby Boutique, Backpack Partnership with First United Methodist Church (free school supplies), Books for Norelius Public Library, Boys State, Brushy Creek Honor Flight (Memorial Day lunch), Children’s Books for Norelius Library, Crawford County Arts Council (tickets given to students), Crawford County Hunger Fighters, Crawford Home Health (child immunizations), Denison Elementary School reading program, Denison High School Speech & Drama Department (flight breakfast), Denison/Schleswig After Prom, Donna Reed Foundation (sponsored children’s movie), Girls State, Goodfellows Christmas, LULAC Council #381, T.A.P. (Temporary Aid Program), partner with Walmart Feeding America Program (deliver weekly to T.A.P.), Project LifeSaver (tracking bracelets for autistic children & Alzheimer’s patients), scholarships (awarded 10 $500 scholarships in current year), Scouting, St. Rose School reading program, youth sports programs, Zion Lutheran School gaga ball.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blacktop paves road to Denison

Blacktop paves road to Denison

“This will be our first big gig for the summer and we’re looking forward to it,” said David Wagner of Blacktop, which is the band that will he…

Plants for the sculptures

Plants for the sculptures

More than 50 plants found a new home at the Women In Business Impact Organization (WIBIO) sculpture at the corner of Highway 30 and 20th Stree…

Watch Now: Related Video

Mykolaiv Zoo, local shelter care for animals amid Russian invasion

Recommended for you