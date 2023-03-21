April 1 and the Denison Library Friends White Elephant Sale are right around the corner.

The sale will take place at Norelius Community Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 1.

The Denison Library Friends are looking for donations of white elephant items. Donations can be dropped off at the main floor circulation desk through close of business on Friday, March 31.

The Denison Library Friends invite people to come to the library on Saturday, April 1, to browse the selection at the sale.