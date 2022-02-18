Denison loses city clerk candidate over housing concerns

Koch hired to do job on part-time basis

Housing, or rather the lack of it, figured into a decision the Denison City Council made on Tuesday – to hire former city clerk Lisa Koch on a part-time basis for up to June 30 if needed.

Koch just recently became the city’s former city clerk. In December, she accepted the position as the City of Woodbine’s city administrator with a tentative start date on February 15. Her last day with Denison was on Monday. She had been with the City of Denison since July 2010.

Hiring Koch part-time was a recommendation made by City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford after he announced that the city clerk candidate that had been selected for the job declined because of the fear of not being able to find a house in the community.

“With that, it’s obvious we’re going to need someone like Lisa (Koch) to keep things going in our clerk’s office,” said Crawford.

He added that he had discussed the situation with Koch.

“She feels probably for an average of about 15 a week she could work her job in Woodbine and come here in the evenings or on Saturdays and stay caught up with the city clerk’s duties,” Crawford told the city council members.

Koch pointed out that she will primarily take care of the financial aspects of the job, adding that the deputy clerk and administrative assistant have already been taking care of the day-to-day duties.

Crawford told the council that Koch would do the job for $60 an hour, which is less than her current salary and benefits combined of a little over $63 per hour.

Koch said she did not think the number of hours she would work a week would reach 15.

Councilman Dustin Logan wanted a not-to-exceed number of hours per week, and later suggested 12 hours a week.

That concept was then changed to not-to-exceed 50 hours a month (12 hours a week times four weeks in a month, rounded up)

Asked how long she would be willing to work part-time, Koch said, “I’m hoping someone will be hired well before this, but I wouldn’t want to go beyond June 30.”

She explained that the fiscal year ends on June 30 and a new city clerk could start fresh with the new fiscal year.

“This way I would keep everything current and make sure the city stays in compliance with everything,” she said.

Koch said she would be off city insurance in March.

She will also be paid for her accumulated vacation time with the part-time hours worked taken into account. She will be paid $60 an hour for each hour she works according to her part-time hiring and the remainder of the hours for her 37.5 hour work week will be paid at approximately $43 an hour for the vacation time.

Koch explained that once her vacation is used, and if she’s still working part-time for the city, she will just receive the $60 an hour for the hours worked.