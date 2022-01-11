Denison man claims top prize in ‘Red Hot Cash’ game

Dan Hanson, of Denison, who won a $30,000 prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Red Hot Cash Game,” said he’s glad he decided at the last minute to buy a second lottery ticket.

“It was the second one that I purchased that was the winner,” Hanson, 50, told officials on Friday, January 7, as he claimed his “Red Hot Cash” scratch prize at the Iowa Lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

Hanson bought his winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 1426 Broadway in Denison.

“The gal said, ‘You just want one?’ I said, ‘Alright, give me the second one,’” Hanson recalled.

He checked his tickets with the Iowa Lottery mobile app when he got back to his car. The first ticket was a non-winner, but the second was one of the game’s $30,000 top prizes.

Hanson also won a $10,000 lottery promotional prize in March 2021. He said he plans to use part of his winnings on a family vacation to Mexico.

“We had our honeymoon there in 2009 and that’s probably where we’re going back to,” he said.