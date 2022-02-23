Denison man injured while assisting with accident on I-29

Adrian Long, 30, of Denison and an Iowa State Patrol trooper, was among four people injured in an accident that happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 at mile marker 68 near Loveland at around 1:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Long had parked his 2019 Dodge Charger on the outside shoulder with the emergency lights on while assisting with another accident.

Elizabeth Braun, 29, of Omaha, Nebraska, was driving a 2006 Honda Civic south and was approaching Long’s vehicle when she lost control of her car on the ice-covered road and struck a cable barrier.

Cha’ron Thompson, 27, of Omaha, was driving a 2020 Ford Fusion south and was approaching Braun’s car, which was partially in the inside lane. Thompson lost control of her vehicle, which struck the rear of Braun’s Honda Civic, and then spun across both lanes and struck Long’s car.

Long’s car came to rest in the west ditch and Thompson’s car came to rest in the inside lane.