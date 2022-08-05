Denison man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for 2020 armed robbery

Nhial Biliew, 24, of Denison, who used a gun to rob the Country Store in Denison on June 23, 2020, was sentenced on Thursday to 17 years in federal prison.

He was sentenced after entering a guilty plea to one count of interference with commerce by robbery.

Biliew had previously been convicted for (1) Interference with Official Acts; (2) Theft, in the 4th Degree; (3) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; (4) Providing False Identification Information; and (5) Criminal Mischief in the 5th Degree.

He was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand to 204 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Biliew is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.