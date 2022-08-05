 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
special report top story spotlight

Denison man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for 2020 armed robbery

  • Updated
  • 0
Nhial Biliew

Nhial Biliew, 24, of Denison, who used a gun to rob the Country Store in Denison on June 23, 2020, was sentenced on Thursday to 17 years in federal prison.

He was sentenced after entering a guilty plea to one count of interference with commerce by robbery.

Biliew had previously been convicted for (1) Interference with Official Acts; (2) Theft, in the 4th Degree; (3) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; (4) Providing False Identification Information; and (5) Criminal Mischief in the 5th Degree. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

He was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand to 204 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.  There is no parole in the federal system.

Biliew is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

People are also reading…

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).  PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. 

The case was investigated by Denison Police Department, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.  The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Forde Fairchild.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Katherine I. Nielsen

Mass of Christian Burial for Katherine I. Nielsen, 60, of Denison, will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 9, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Churc…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

New Swiss power plant can charge 400,000 car batteries simultaneously