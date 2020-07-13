Denison man transported by helicopter after his motorcycle hits car; car leaves scene

Nathaniel Short, 37, of Denison, was transported by helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha Sunday after his motorcycle struck car that turned in front of him.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Short was driving his 2019 Suzuki motorcycle north on 20th Street in Denison at a high rate of speed when an unidentified sedan turned north from 4th Avenue North onto 20th Street. Short's motorcycle hit the rear end of the sedan, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle. The sedan left the scene and is still unidentified.
The accident happened at 7:21 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.