Denison Mayor Pam Soseman proclaimed April as Fair Housing Month at the April 18 city council meeting.

Following are details of the proclamation:

April 11 marked the 55th anniversary of the passage of Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, commonly known as the Federal Fair Housing Act, which enunciates a national policy of fair housing for all who live in the United States.

Housing is a human right and affording a home is part of the American Dream.

Equal opportunity for all to buy and rent a home without regard to race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status or national origin, is a fundamental goal of the nation, state and municipalities.

Family and community health, economic stability and human relations in all communities are improved by diversity and integration.

In recognition of Fair Housing Month, it is timely to reflect on the importance in communities, states and the nation to affirm civil rights and oppose discrimination.

Only through continued cooperation, commitment and support of all Iowans can barriers to fair housing be removed.

Grassroots organizations, non-profit housing professionals, financial institutions, elected officials and government must partner to further address challenges of ensuring that every person in

Iowa has equal access to affordable housing.

The local government of Denison supports the education of homebuyers, REALTORS®, landlords, property managers and tenants regarding their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.