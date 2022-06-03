Denison native brings her dream to life

Simbolei Academy opens in Kenya

After several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Simbolei Academy, a high school for girls in Rift Valley Province, Kenya, has opened its doors.

The school, which opened at the end of April, is the creation of Richard and Andrea (Bachmann) Kaitany.

Andrea is a 1982 graduate of Denison High School.

She spent several periods during the pandemic in Denison and returned to Kenya last August to make final preparations for the opening of the school.

“We still had construction to finish; we had to do some tiling and painting and we didn’t actually finish every part of the main building,” Andrea said. “We ended up finishing the parts that we needed to open school.”

Another major task was to hire five teachers.

“Each teacher teaches two subjects, except the English teacher who teachers two class periods; one is reading and speaking and the other is English as a second language/grammar instruction,” she said.

The other instructors teach geography, computer science, math, physics, chemistry, biology, history, and Kiswahili language.

All of the teachers came from Elgeyo-Marakwet County, where the school is located.

“Two of them were teaching in other schools in various parts of Kenya but they both had connections to this area which is why they wanted to come back and teach here,” Andrea said.

“The other three teachers are new. They have completed their student teaching but this is their first teaching job.”

She said the biggest challenge was getting everything lined up so the students would know that the school was legitimate and would be open.

“We recruited students by going to the elementary schools and spreading by word of mouth, putting up flyers, and we offered scholarships,” she said.

“The main challenge really was getting people to know who we were fast enough because the students start looking for new schools around February. We had to get everything set up so we had something to show people and tell them about because we couldn’t just show them an empty building with no teachers.”

They were able to recruit 19 students for the first year. Most came from the local area, but a few came from farther away; one was from about 70 miles away.

“All of our students right now are what they call here ‘Form One,’ which is the first year of high school,” Andrea said. “We started with the first year and we will add more first year students every year until we have all four years filled.”

The school will eventually have capacity for 320 students, which includes housing.

“We’re really not ready for that many students yet,” she said.

Along with making sure all the staff positions are filled and all the staff members are doing their jobs, Andrea has many other roles at the school.

“I teach four hours a week,” she said. “My class is called ‘Library Class,’ but it’s really reading skills, reading comprehension, literacy and study skills. I mostly try to back up the English teacher.”

The rest of the time she works to make sure everything is running smoothly.

“I make sure the cook has what she needs to follow the menu; I help the matron with anything, like a child who doesn’t have the supplies that they need or if a child is sick and we need to get medical care,” Andrea said. “I help the teachers with organizing things like this weekend’s midterm testing. I made sure that every teacher had copies of the test and that the tests were properly organized.”

She also takes care of shelving books at the library.

Andrea said her most important job may be showing the Saturday night movie. She uses a laptop and a projector.

She also organizes chapel services/speakers for students who want to go.

Everything has gone well, but there are always unexpected bumps in the road, she said.

“One of which is the Kenyan government wants to require us to offer more than nine courses,” Andrea said. “We’re not really sure that we want to. We feel the nine courses we offer are the ones that every student should take. We’re not sure that we want to offer first-year students a lot of electives right now.”

She said they initially would have liked to have had more than 19 students.

“But, as it turns out, there were so many things that we didn’t know and needed to learn that it’s probably good that we only have 19,” Andrea said. “That’s very manageable and we’re learning as we go about all the different things that we have to do – mostly paperwork-type things.”

She said the students had a few complaints.

“We had designed a particular uniform and when we brought the first parts of the uniform, the girls just hated the colors, so we kind of went back to the drawing board,” Andrea said.

The school’s food also turned out to be an issue.

“We hired a cook who had worked in an upscale restaurant before, and she added some ginger and garlic to some of the food,” she said.

Andrea said she wanted to offer a varied diet at the school, but some of the students said they couldn’t eat the food because it was too spicy.

“We have soccer and volleyball, so far,” Andrea said. “I think the students would tell you we should have more sports, but we’re working on it.”

The next big challenges will be to finish the rest of the building and offer more scholarships.

“It’s really not major construction work, but we’re pretty much out of construction money at this point, so we are working on sort of slowly getting the last areas tiled and painted,” she said.

“Then we would like to offer more scholarships so we can recruit more students from disadvantaged backgrounds.”

They are looking for a mix of students that also includes those who are able to pay tuition.