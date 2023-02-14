Jane (Tenhulzen) Olson’s new book, “World Citizen, Journeys of a Humanitarian,” has 29 chapters that detail many of her journeys around the world.

Her experiences growing up in Denison and the rural Midwest are woven throughout the stories.

Olson is a 1960 graduate of Denison High School (DHS); her husband, Ron, is a 1959 graduate of Manilla High School.

After a career in journalism, and after the age of 50, Olson spent decades promoting international peace and justice through volunteer humanitarian work.

“This is not a book about being a tourist into war zones,” she noted.

During her career, Olson was chairperson of the International Board of Trustees of Human Rights Watch, co-chair of the Women’s Refugee Commission, and founding chair of Landmine Survivors Network/Survivors Corps.

Each chapter in her book offers a complete experience in a location and a theme that often relates to Iowa.

Olson said her journey toward collecting and telling the stories about people started in Denison when she was 15.

“I always loved writing, and I worked at the high school newspaper,” she said. “I called Dick Knowles (the late Denison newspaper publisher) at the beginning of the summer and told him I wanted to work for the Denison Bulletin and Review.”

Knowles told her she was too young.

“I said, ‘you don’t have to pay me, but whatever you do pay me I’ll be worth twice as much.’ He hired me and I spent the summer writing obituaries.”

Olson grew to understand the importance of people’s stories; she thought everyone deserved an obituary of at least three paragraphs.

“If I didn’t get the information sent to me, I would call the relatives and ask them about the deceased so I would have something more to write about them,” she said. “That, in a way, is the beginning of my caring about collecting the stories of refugees … and people devastated by poverty and disease and war.”

Her interest in history was sparked in part by the late George Dobrovolny, DHS world history teacher and later Denison Community Schools superintendent, who used crutches to get around the school.

Olson said she did not know until later that Dobrovolny was a heroic pilot in World War II and had contracted polio after the war.

“He stayed in Denison for decades, but I had him as a history teacher when I was a senior, and he had a big influence on me,” she said.

She also learned photography at the Denison newspapers; she used a Speed Graflex camera, which used 4x5 inch negatives and had to be focused from the back on a piece of ground glass.

Olson said Knowles did not easily give compliments, but he was very impressed with the precise focus of a picture she took of a prizewinning bull — and put her up for an award.

Olson continued to work at the Denison newspapers during her first two summers as a journalism student at the University of Nebraska.

Hundreds of her photographs illustrate the stories in her book.

Olson offered a chapter called “The Chicken Came First” as an example of how she relates her stories to growing up in Denison.

The chapter is set in Azerbaijan during the war in the Caucasus between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

She was in Azerbaijan with the Women’s Refugee Commission to assess the needs of hundreds of thousands of refugees living in terrible situations.

“My dad had a hatchery and feed mill and cage layer houses out on Highway 30 on the way to Vail for years — so I spent a lot of time with chickens,” Olson said.

Her dad, Lester Tenhulzen, had grown up in Nebraska during the depression; he was often so hungry that he would crack an egg into his mouth and swallow it whole in the henhouse that he took care of.

“I think he went into the hatchery business out of gratitude to the hens for keeping him alive during the depression,” Olson said.

Chickens provided a bridge to the story of the refugee camp.

“There were always hens pecking around the yards wherever they were; guinea hens, rather pathetic-looking hens, and a few roosters,” she said.

A family of five might have just two eggs to share for dinner.

Men in the camps sat around doing nothing but smoking and playing games.

“I asked the men if they fed the chickens … and they said ‘no, that’s women’s work,’ and I said my father fed thousands of chickens in his day.”

Olson said the Denison stories are often offered as lighter moments in stories about people living in brutal conditions.

Her role was to observe, assess and then return to the United States to advocate on behalf of the people she had met.

The aid workers and staff with the international organizations stayed on the ground in frequently unsafe conditions.

“They are the real world citizens – they are the real heroes,” she said.

A phrase she learned from her mother, Lorraine, helped her work through a problem she recounts in the first chapter of her book.

“During the ethnic cleansing of Bosnian Muslims in the former Yugoslavia, one of my first experiences was going into a refugee camp that was filled with thousands of women and children and finding them all traumatized and unwilling to talk to us,” Olson said.

She was traveling with the International Rescue Committee and the Women’s Refugee Commission; they needed to be able to collect information from the women.

“Be who you are. Use what you have. Do what you can,” her mother had told her.

“I started knitting and they all came around me and we got them to talk and tell us their stories,” Olson said.

Some of the women joined her with their own knitting; they told her of their lives, their families, and the horrors they had experienced.

Olson said she feels it was a privilege to grow up in the heartland; she learned to be curious and to be friendly to those she met around the world.

“World Citizen” has 425 pages of her stories.