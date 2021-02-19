Denison native rides out the Texas storm

“We were in there, layered in clothing, and thinking, okay we’ll get through this and tomorrow’s another day,” she said.

“It’s so dark at night, it’s like camping; you go to bed when the sun goes down and wake up freezing. It’s just like camping, except you’re in your house.”

She checked in with friends and family members as the outside temperature dropped to 18 degrees.

Although they didn’t have the problem in her house, some of her friends’ houses suffered burst pipes from the temperatures.

Water pipes in Texas aren’t insulated the way they are in Iowa, Shari said.

“Everybody has to drip their water outside and inside their homes and try to cover their faucets as much as possible,” she said. “A friend of mine took all the necessary precautions and she had a pipe burst in her ceiling yesterday.”

The water in her community has been off most of the time – and when it has been on, the water has to be boiled to be used.

Shari had some bottled water on hand, but not enough.

She re-learned how to make coffee without a Keurig while the power was out.

“I want my coffee,” she said.