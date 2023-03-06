Cemeteries don’t sell books.

That’s what Ann Hanigan-Kotz’s new publisher told her about the cover image on the original printing of her first book, “The Longest Journey.”

The book tells a fictionalized account of Ann’s great-great grandmother and how she dealt with the death of her husband in the early 1900s while running a farm near Soldier and raising six children.

Ann self-published the novel in 2021.

A chance encounter at the Des Moines Book Fair last year led BookPress Publishing, of West Des Moines, to pick up Ann’s first book and sign her to a contract for the second.

But they wanted some changes to “The Longest Journey.”

The cover’s cemetery image had to go, as did the title because it had already been used.

Ann said she had done her research and was aware that it had been used, but titles are sometimes reused and that one hadn’t been on a book in quite a long time.

“So they gave me a list of about 15 titles – some of them I really didn’t like,” she said. “The one we settled on, ‘The Journey of Karoline Olsen,’ I don’t love, but I’m also not in the publishing business, and he knows better what sells books than I do.”

The publisher wanted to make one other change.

Karoline’s husband, Kristoffer, sent her a pivotal letter before he died.

“I really want to know what’s in the letter,” the publisher told Ann.

“He said ‘you have to put the letter in the book or at least tell us what was in the letter,’ so that’s why I went back and revised that portion of it,” Ann said.

Working with a publisher and making compromises has been a bit of an adjustment.

“For the most part, everything the publisher has wanted me to do has been for the better,” she said. “I do like the book cover much better, now.”

She is less happy about some of the things she can’t control.

“The cover for the second book is already done and I already had something I wanted to use,” Ann said. “They aren’t interested in things I have and want to use.”

Another sticky spot is in the choice of editor; she didn’t get much value out of the editor the publisher assigned to the new edition of the first book.

“I didn’t think he knew what he was talking about,” Ann said.

He thought the land around the Olsen farm was flat - so Karoline should have been able to look across acres of fields to see that her husband was in trouble.

He also said Ann should add a prairie dog as a detail.

“You could tell he had never been in Iowa,” she said.

Ann said sentence structure and physical detail are the areas where she needs the most help from an editor.

“I was really looking for ‘you really could dig in more here, you could add imagery here, this needs strengthening,’” Ann said. “Those are the kinds of things I want, and he just had very small things.”

Her friend Kristin Jeschke, an instructional coach and former Advanced Placement Language teacher at Waukee Northwest High School, edited her first book.

“She’s an excellent writer and she’s an excellent editor – she pretty much edited most of the book,” she said.

Ann wants to have her edit the second book, but the publisher doesn’t agree.

“We’re kind of at an impasse, right now,” she said.

For the books published by BookPress, Ann retains full copyright, which is not the case with most publishers.

“I retain my copyright, so every decision about that book is ultimately mine,” Ann said. “If I wanted to, I could really push and say, ‘we’re doing this my way.’ I don’t do that because he’s in the business and I need to listen to him, even though I don’t like it.”

She has taken a stand on a few issues, and the publisher has relented.

“I don’t do it very often because I’m on contract for each book,” she said. “He’s contracted the second book with me, but that doesn’t mean he’ll contract the third book with me. If I don’t play nice and get along, then he has every right not to contract books with me.”

The jury is still out on the new editor assigned to Ann’s second book.

If she still doesn’t like the relationship, she plans to push to use her friend.

“You will see the difference in what she does as opposed to everybody else,” Ann said.

The second book in the series, “Sons and Daughters,” is scheduled to be published in the late fall.

She said she is happy with the book and she thinks it’s better than the first.

“It finishes Karoline’s story, but it really focuses on her children and what happens to them,” Ann said.

The book’s main theme concerns Karoline’s children growing up without their father.