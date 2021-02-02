Denison native Taryn (Dozark) Frideres takes leadership role in Reynolds administration

Taryn (Dozark) Frideres said she was always interested in government policy and politics and how government intersects with people’s lives.
Her latest job is with the State of Iowa as the chief operating officer (COO) for the Reynolds administration.
Frideres is a 2003 Denison High School graduate; she has business and political science degrees from Drake University and a law degree from the University of Iowa.
Her parents are Craig and Cindy Dozark of Denison.
The trend for states having COOs is fairly recent, she said.
“In the last five to ten years a number of states have brought on COOs,” she said. “There are different models, but my focus is really helping to promote interagency coordination and cooperation. My mandate is to promote effective and efficient government.”
The issues state (and federal) agencies face don’t always line up with the delineations of those agencies, she said.
Her job entails “trying to promote interagency coordination and cooperation to deliver on good, efficient services for Iowans, and also to promote delivering on the commitments the governor has made and the things she is focused on.”
Frideres brings a broad range of experience to the job.
Her early interest in being a lawyer led to a career that put her into the upper echelons of the country’s political establishment.
“I didn’t have any lawyers in my family, but I always thought that would be an interesting job,” Frideres said. “I knew I wanted to go to law school when I was in high school, and so I just stuck to the plan and I went to Iowa.”
Her husband, Matt, is also from Denison.
“It kind of made sense for us to stay close to home for school, and we got married while I was in law school,” she said.
Between her first and second years of law school, Frideres interviewed for a summer associateship with a number of law firms in Washington, D.C. and New York.
She landed a summer associate position with Patton Boggs law firm between her second and third years; the company did a lot of work in government relations and public international law.
“I was a summer associate there and did a lot of work in the government relations practice and their public international law practice, and I did some trade work,” Frideres said.
“They hired me at the end of the year, so when I finished up my last year at Iowa we moved right out to D.C. when I graduated,” she said.
She worked for the company for five years and then for another year when it became Squire Patton Boggs.
Her career arc changed when Iowan Joni Ernst was elected to the Senate in 2014.
“I left the firm and joined her office as her general counsel and worked for her for two years,” Frideres said.
After the 2016 election, another Iowa connection led her to a new job.
Brian Hook, from eastern Iowa and also an Iowa graduate, was appointed to the State Department as the director of the Office of Policy Planning.
“I got connected to him and he brought me in to that office at the State Department,” Frideres said.
She worked in the Office of Policy Planning for a year, which is an office that works on longer-term, big-picture issues such as the post-World War II Marshall Plan.
When Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was fired in 2018, Hook became the Iran envoy and Frideres became the senior advisor for Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan; she later took the position of deputy to Kelly Craft, United States ambassador to the United Nations.
Frideres worked in the State Department from 2017 until she took the job with the Reynolds administration.
She said returning to Iowa was one of the goals she and her husband had.
“We have a two-year-old and things just change,” she said. “It sounds cliché, but we realized we didn’t want our son to miss out on time with family and we wanted reliably good schools and a support system that we just didn’t really have in D.C.”
The cost of living was also an issue.
“We lived in Alexandria, Virginia, which is beautiful; it’s one of the oldest cities in the country,” Frideres said. “It’s a beautiful city, but we had a very small home. It was great for the two of us, but you add a child to the mix and we just longed for more space for the little one to run around.”
During the pandemic, a number of their friends in the area opted to return to their home states where money would go farther, she said.
As a political appointee, she also knew she needed to find a new job after the November election brought about a change in administrations.
“We started looking in D.C., as well, but looked in Iowa with an eye toward returning, and then this job just worked out and it seemed like a good move,” Frideres said.
She is happy with the way things have turned out.
“At the end of the day, I’m working on very different issues in Iowa,” she said. “I’m not dealing with foreign policy issues, but I think this is a good fit for me.”
In her jobs in Washington, she was often acting as a liaison to other agencies, to Congress and to the White House, she said.
“So I have a lot of experience promoting coordination and efficiencies and trying to identify gaps and fill them, and to take on projects and ensure that they get done” Frideres said. “I’ve learned that state government is, frankly, much more efficient than the federal government.”
Efficiencies can be put in place at any level of government, she said.
“It’s certainly a big learning curve; I’ve been away for 10 years,” Frideres said. “I have a lot of people and a lot of issues to get to know, but I think I’m well equipped based on my time in D.C. for the job at hand.”
She said Gov. Reynolds has a good team and strong agency directors.
“I’m two weeks in, but so far so good,” Frideres said. “It’s been really great to come home.
“And we bought a house – a much bigger house than we had in D.C. and we’re very close to family that are still in Denison.”