Denison native Taryn (Dozark) Frideres takes leadership role in Reynolds administration

The cost of living was also an issue.

“We lived in Alexandria, Virginia, which is beautiful; it’s one of the oldest cities in the country,” Frideres said. “It’s a beautiful city, but we had a very small home. It was great for the two of us, but you add a child to the mix and we just longed for more space for the little one to run around.”

During the pandemic, a number of their friends in the area opted to return to their home states where money would go farther, she said.

As a political appointee, she also knew she needed to find a new job after the November election brought about a change in administrations.

“We started looking in D.C., as well, but looked in Iowa with an eye toward returning, and then this job just worked out and it seemed like a good move,” Frideres said.

She is happy with the way things have turned out.

“At the end of the day, I’m working on very different issues in Iowa,” she said. “I’m not dealing with foreign policy issues, but I think this is a good fit for me.”

In her jobs in Washington, she was often acting as a liaison to other agencies, to Congress and to the White House, she said.