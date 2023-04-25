On April 4, the Denison City Council approved the first of three readings of the city’s new proposed animal protection and control ordinance.

The approval of the second reading was tabled at the council’s April 18 meeting, in lieu of Denison Police Department personnel reviewing the document.

That decision was made after Councilwoman Jessica Garcia had questions about the exotic animal portion of the ordinance, and it was pointed out that the police officers would be the ones who would have to enforce the code.

Police department personnel attended the April 18 meeting for other departmental issues the council was entertaining.

Along with this discussion, the council also heard a request on behalf of one resident who wants to have chickens in her back yard.

An earlier draft of the animal control ordinance had language that would have allowed a limited number of chickens but no roosters kept in an approved coop in residents’ back yards, but it was then removed.

Throughout the years, the city council has received a number of requests to have chickens in the back yard but none of those proposals have been successful.

“She lives in a residential zone but she has a very large lot,” Colby Eillis, the city’s code enforcement officer, said of the woman who wants the chickens.

Councilwoman Jessica Garcia said she was unaware that the language about chickens had been removed from the proposed ordinance and thought that no more than two hens would be allowed but no roosters.

Councilman John Granzen said he was against allowing the raising of chickens in the city limits.

“Because for the one person that has good chickens, there is going to be a ton of people who will let them run (free) and not take care of them,” he said. “I’ve been in enough houses were there’s been chickens in the basement.”

Granzen is a plumbing and heating contractor.

He cited a neighborhood near First Avenue South that had chickens running free. The last chicken was finally captured removed from the neighborhood.

Granzen inquired, though, if the resident’s back yard could be rezoned for agriculture use by the city’s planning and zoning commission.

Ellis responded that spot zoning is illegal in Iowa.

“If the property touches ag (zoned property), would it be considered spot zoning?” asked City Clerk Jodie Flaherty.

Councilman Greg Miller suggested that Ellis could look into the zoning issue, and he also said perhaps the woman could get an agreement with the owner of the farm land next to her back yard, to allow her to raise chickens there.

Garcia said she can understand both sides of the issue and can understand that chickens can be loud.

She continued to say that a rooster is in her neighborhood, which is along North 24th Street, and that it wakes her up every morning.

“I know there are people in city limits that currently are doing this,” she said. “How is it any different than people who have rabbits outside?”

Garcia said she sees domesticated rabbits in her yard and assumes that the owners are allowing them to roam free.

Ellis said a good point in favor of allowing chickens in the city limits is that it may give people incentive to move them from their basement to an approved coop in the back yard.

He added that Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, West Des Moines and Urbandale all allow chickens in the back yard.

“It has a lot to do with enforcement,” Garcia pointed out. “It could be a really good thing if it is enforced properly with requirements and expectations. If we’re not enforcing it, that’s when it gets out of hand; that’s when we have what you would call bad owners because we’re not enforcing the ordinance. We’re spending a lot of time on these ordinances. If we’re not going to enforce them, what are we spending our time doing?”