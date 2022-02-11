Denison places third at Regional Academic Decathlon

The Denison High School competed virtually in the Des Moines Regional Academic Decathlon Tournament on Thursday, January 27, and Friday, January 28.

Denison placed third among the large schools in the tournament. Johnston received the highest team score and Urbandale placed second with 25,322.3 points.

Denison’s third place score totaled 25,803.5 points. The score should qualify the team to compete in the state tournament that will take place in Mason City on March 4 and 5.

Academic Decathlon is a 10-event scholastic competition for teams of high school students.

Students on a team are grouped according to grade point average.

Honors Division, 3.8-4.0

Scholastic Division, 3.2-3.799

Varsity Division, 0.0-3.199.

The theme for the 2021–2022 Academic Decathlon is “Water: A Most Essential Resource.”

Denison Individual Results

Honors Division

Elizabeth Christensen, 5,166.4

Anahi Velasco , 4,780.7

Danny Saldana, 4,747.1

Scholastic Division

Tiernan Jensen, 3,617.9

Alex Lemon, 3,425.0

Alberto Ramirez, 3,219.3

Varsity Division

Quincy Mahrt, 4,646.4

Jessie Dominguez, 4,167.1

Alternates

Nuria Cusido-Kristensen, 2,331.4

Adalis Boeck, 2,148.6

Highlights

Alternate Division

Nuria Cusido-Kristensen placed second in Music, Science, and Economics and third in Literature.

Adalis Boeck placed second in Mathematics and third in Art and Social Science.

Cusido-Kristensen had the third overall highest total score among the alternates.

Scholastic Division

Tiernan Jensen placed second in Speech.

Honors Division

Danny Saldana placed second in Interview.

Elizabeth Christensen placed second in Speech and third in Mathematics and Economics.

Varsity Division

Quincy Mahrt placed first in Literature, Art, and Social Science, second in Music, Science, and third in Economics and Speech.

Jessie Dominguez placed first in Speech and Interview and third in Music, Art, and Mathematics.

Mahrt had the highest individual total score in his division.

Dominguez had the third highest individual total score in his division.

Coach Aaron Ratliff’s comments

“This was a good result for us. We dominated the Varsity Division and in the next five weeks we have a very good shot of improving our scores and vying for a top three finish at the state competition. I was really proud of the team. Our returners from last year showed significant improvement over a year and we have some promising young talent as well.”

Coaches

Aaron Ratliff: Economics, Math, Science, Speech, Interview, Essay

Mark Aurand: Social Science, Art, Music, Essay