Denison places third in State Academic Decathlon Tournament

The Denison High School (DHS) Academic Decathlon team took third place in the small school division at the Iowa State Academic Decathlon Tournament that took place on Friday and Saturday in Mason City.

“It’s the best we’ve done in quite some time,” said Aaron Ratliff, who teaches math at DHS.

The following are the individual scores for DHS students in the various divisions:

Honors: Elizabeth Christensen, 5,577.6; Nuria Cusido-Kristensen, 5,505.4; Danny Saldana, 4,857.1.

Scholastic: Alberto Ramirez, 3,669.6; Alex Lemon, 3,440.9.

Varsity: Quincy Mahrt, 5,020.0; Brandon Launderville, 2,662.4.

Alternate Honors: Adalis Boeck, 2,796.7.

Mahrt was the top overall scorer in the Varsity division. He medaled in 8 of the 10 subjects: third in

essay, second in social science and economics, and first in math, literature, music, science, art, and speech.

Christensen received three medals in her fourth and final year of competition: third in art, third in math, and second in economics.

Kusido-Christensen, a foreign exchange student from Norway, received two medals: first in science and first in math.

Ramirez, a newcomer to Academic Decathlon, received the first place medal in math.

Saldana, in his first year in Academic Decathlon, took third place in speech.

Boeck placed second in math and first in economics among the alternates in the Honors division.

Students are assigned to the divisions based on their grade point averages.

Students with a 3.8 or higher GPA compete in Honors; students with a GPA from 3.2 to 3.79 compete in Scholastic; those with a grade point below 3.2 compete in Varsity.

The competition is based on college-level material.

“For kids who have a grade point below 3.0, sometimes this is their wheelhouse,” Ratliff said. “They may not like the material they learn in high school, but they kind of like the challenge of learning upper-level material from college. Some of those kids score really well.”

Ratliff said the judges look for all-around knowledge in the students.

“You have to be good in a lot of subjects, so we have the kids study all 10 of the subjects,” he said.

Ratliff shares the coaching duties with Mark Aurand, who helps the students with social science, art, music, and essay, and DHS Language Arts teacher Dana Schroeder, who teaches the literature section.

Ratliff teaches economics, math, science, speech, interview, and essay.

Some schools offer Academic Decathlon as a class, but DHS students take it as an extracurricular activity.

Practice began during the second week of school last fall.

“We practice every single day after school for about an hour and a half - there’s a lot of material to get through,” Ratliff said. “By the time the end of January rolls around, we start competing against other schools, and we go to the regional in Des Moines; if you score high enough, you qualify for state.”

In the competition, seven of the categories are multiple-question tests.

Students must also give prepared and impromptu speeches and sit down for an interview with judges.

The final test is an essay, chosen from three options that concern materials the students have studied.

“You pick the question you want to answer and then you have 50 minutes to prepare an essay for that question,” Ratliff said.

Denison competed among small schools this year due to a recent change to how school size is determined.

The top 24 teams in Iowa go to the state tournament; the top 12 by school population compete in the large school division, and the 12 schools in the lower half by population compete in the small school division.

“Denison is always going to be on the line between the two divisions,” Ratliff said. “This year we ended up being the top small school population-wise, instead of a large school.”

He said competing against schools of similar size was a better experience for the DHS students.

A total of 192 high school students from around the state competed at the tournament.

Union placed first and South Central Calhoun placed second in the small school division.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson was the top scoring large school.