Denison Police and Crawford County Sheriff's Report

January 19, 4:01 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Kiron Fire Department responded to a medical incident on North Orange Street in Kiron.

January 19, 8:53 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a small red car that slid into the ditch on Highway 59 on the south end of Schleswig. The subject was transported to the Schleswig apartments.

January 20, 10:16 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance provided a lift assist in the 2000 block of Highway 59, Denison.

January 20, 10:50 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident at the Highway 141/Highway 59 south junction. The Crawford County Ambulance, Denison Volunteer Fire Department and Waderich Towing were called to the scene.

January 20, 2:14 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance was called for a medical incident in the 1000 block of Highway 39, Denison. The ambulance and Kiron Fire Department were called to the same address at 6:35 p.m. for another incident.

January 20, 5:14 p.m.: Officer Groth with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on Ridge Road and North 26th Street. Jacqueline Cuevas, 31, of Denison was driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe west on Ridge Road. She claims that a white 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme was sliding through the intersection and struck her vehicle. Martin Lopez, 23, of Schleswig, was the driver of the other vehicle. He claims that Cuevas slid through the intersection and struck his vehicle. The diagram that accompanied the report was a mixture of both drivers’ opinions. Lopez had just purchased his vehicle that day and did not have insurance. The Oldsmobile received $2,500 damage to the middle passenger side. The Chevrolet Tahoe received $7,500 damage to the front passenger side corner. Lopez was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident.

January 20, 7:46 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of trespassing on Oak Street in Boyer.

January 20, 9:45 p.m.: Deputy Miller with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of road signs that were spray painted on Highway 30 between Westside and Vail. The report was the signs were spray painted with black or dark-colored paint making the signs unreadable. The DOT had someone check if ice and snow on the signs were making them unreadable.

January 21, 4:50 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Charter Oak Ambulance were called to the 100 block of Pine Avenue in Charter Oak for a medical incident.

January 21, 6:20 p.m.: Deputy Miller with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of 8-10 head of cattle out on Highway 131 west of M Avenue near Charter Oak. The cattle belonged to Gus and Dave Boettger.

January 21, 7:32 p.m.: Deputy Miller with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a 20 gauge shotgun that was found. The gun was believed to have been stolen. The gun did not have a serial number.

January 21, 7:47 p.m.: Deputy Miller with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle accident that happened on Kenwood Road. No damage was done to county property. The vehicle was towed by Waderich.

January 21, 9:31 p.m.: Joseph Miles Treinen, 37, of Hull, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

January 22, 1:17 a.m.: Burgess Jovon Martin, 41, of Charter Oak, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – 1st offense – and additionally cited for driving on the wrong side of the roadway. The location of the incident was in the 1200 block of Broadway in Denison.

January 22, 2:20 a.m.: Deputy Miller with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a subject who was drunk at a residence in the 1000 block of Deloit Boulevard. The subject would not give over his keys. The sheriff’s office received another call in reference to this subject. Law enforcement took the car keys so the subject could not drive.

January 22, 4:45 a.m.: A resident at County View Mobile Home Park east of Denison reported that he woke up and his orange 2005 Ford Ranger was stolen. The vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center.

January 22, 5:15 a.m.: Deputy Miller with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call stating someone was outside a residence in the 2000 block of F Avenue, Schleswig. Thirty minutes had elapsed since the call. The deputy was unable to locate a subject.

January 23, 6:05 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Kiron Fire Department responded to a medical incident on North Orange Street in Kiron.

January 22, 11:52 a.m.: Assistant Chief Peters with the Denison Police Department investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on South 16th Street in Broadway in Denison. Gabriela Elizabeth Anaya, 33, of Denison, was driving a silver 2019 Nissan westbound on Broadway at the intersection of 16th Street. Philip Samuel Sharon, 40, of Denison, was driving a red 2002 Chevrolet S-10 pickup northbound on 16th Street at the same intersection. The intersection is posted for a four-way stop. Sharon was most of the way through the intersection when Anaya struck the pickup in the right rear side. Anaya stated that she did not see the other vehicle until the impact. Sharon received a possible injury (complaint of pain) but was not transported. His pickup received $6,000 damage to the rear passenger side. Anaya was not injured. Her vehicle received $5,000 damage to the front middle. Anaya was cited for failure to possess a valid license while operating a motor vehicle and failure to obey a stop sign right of way.

January 23, 11:32 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Fire Department responded to a medical incident in the 200 block of 8th Street, Manilla.