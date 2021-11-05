Denison police chief to resign effective December 1

Has an opportunity in Lake City

Dan Schaffer, who has been Denison’s chief of police since September 19, 2016, submitted a formal letter of resignation Tuesday evening, citing an opportunity in Lake City, which is where his retirement home is located.

His resignation will be effective December 1.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s really with mixed emotions that I submit that resignation,” Schaffer said at Tuesday’s city council meeting. “I’ve had such a positive experience here in Denison. I love the community. I love the people in the community.”

In his formal letter of resignation, Schaffer wrote that he hopes he has left the Denison Police Department in better shape than when he started and that his successor will do the same. He also wrote about the community support extended to him during the past five years and the cooperative effort when working with other department heads.