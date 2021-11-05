Denison police chief to resign effective December 1

Has an opportunity in Lake City
Dan Schaffer, who has been Denison’s chief of police since September 19, 2016, submitted a formal letter of resignation Tuesday evening, citing an opportunity in Lake City, which is where his retirement home is located.
His resignation will be effective December 1.
“It’s really with mixed emotions that I submit that resignation,” Schaffer said at Tuesday’s city council meeting. “I’ve had such a positive experience here in Denison. I love the community. I love the people in the community.”
In his formal letter of resignation, Schaffer wrote that he hopes he has left the Denison Police Department in better shape than when he started and that his successor will do the same. He also wrote about the community support extended to him during the past five years and the cooperative effort when working with other department heads.
“As excited as I am to take on this new opportunity and start spending my nights at home, I’m going to miss Denison dearly,” Schaffer told the council, mayor and city staff at Tuesday’s meeting. “I appreciate the council’s and mayor’s support in releasing me from my contract because without you this opportunity would not be possible. My thanks to you. I have great hope for the continued success of the police department and the city.”
Schaffer had previously lived in Denison for 10 years when he was a sergeant in the Iowa State Patrol and assistant district commander of the District 4 post in Denison. When he accepted the police chief’s position in Denison, he was a lieutenant in the Iowa State Patrol and commander of the District 8 post headquartered in Mason City.
Discussion on plans to replace Schaffer will be on a council meeting agenda in the near future, said Mayor Pam Soseman.