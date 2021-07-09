Denison Police Department fields 30 fireworks complaints; issues 28 citations

The Denison Police Department reported that between July 2 and 4 they received 30 calls on fireworks being set off in the city limits and issued 28 citations.
The information was conveyed by City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford, reading from Police Chief Dan Schaffer’s notes at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Many of the citations came as officers were on regular patrol and figured out where the fireworks were coming from.
The fine is $50 for a first offense. The amount of the fine increases with subsequent offenses.
When it was pointed out that other cities have bigger fines, Mayor Pam Soseman said she was not opposed to increasing it.
The money from the fines goes into the police department’s budget under tickets.
Councilman John Granzen pointed out that no signs are posted in the city telling people that they cannot shoot off consumer fireworks.
Councilwoman Jessica Garcia said that the ban on shooting consumer fireworks received a lot of communication - on social media, in the newspaper and in the mayor’s talk on the radio. She added some people were sharing information about the ban on social media, with some sharing the information more as a joke than taking it seriously.
She added that when she was at her parents’ house in Denison on July 4, fireworks were shot off in three nearby houses in a block radius, and she surmised that the people shooting off the fireworks knew it was illegal because they would light the fireworks and run back inside their houses.
A question was asked about the number of tents set up in Denison to sell consumer fireworks. This is regulated by the state, not the city, it was pointed out.
City Clerk Lisa Koch said an idea for next year is giving the firework vendors information that they can post that says what people can legally use in the city limits.
People can light novelty fireworks in the city limits. These include party poppers, snaps, paper tanks and vehicles, ground bloom flowers, snakes and flying lanterns. However, the free release of flying lanterns is not allowed.
Councilman Corey Curnyn said he has explained to a number of people the geographical restrictions the city had discussed in the past that would make the use of consumer fireworks problematic.
The restrictions that were discussed in the past were no shooting of fireworks 50 feet from the home and no shooting of fireworks in the city right of way. Even with a large corner lot, fireworks could not be legally discharged even if they weren’t banned.
Fire Chief Cory Snowgren added that since the legalization of fireworks occurred in Iowa, fireworks injuries in the state have gone up 147% and amputations have gone up about 18%