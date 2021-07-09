Denison Police Department fields 30 fireworks complaints; issues 28 citations

She added that when she was at her parents’ house in Denison on July 4, fireworks were shot off in three nearby houses in a block radius, and she surmised that the people shooting off the fireworks knew it was illegal because they would light the fireworks and run back inside their houses.

A question was asked about the number of tents set up in Denison to sell consumer fireworks. This is regulated by the state, not the city, it was pointed out.

City Clerk Lisa Koch said an idea for next year is giving the firework vendors information that they can post that says what people can legally use in the city limits.

People can light novelty fireworks in the city limits. These include party poppers, snaps, paper tanks and vehicles, ground bloom flowers, snakes and flying lanterns. However, the free release of flying lanterns is not allowed.

Councilman Corey Curnyn said he has explained to a number of people the geographical restrictions the city had discussed in the past that would make the use of consumer fireworks problematic.

The restrictions that were discussed in the past were no shooting of fireworks 50 feet from the home and no shooting of fireworks in the city right of way. Even with a large corner lot, fireworks could not be legally discharged even if they weren’t banned.