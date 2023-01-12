Denison Police Department monthly activity for December 2022

Total hours worked: police, 2,173; communications, 943
Total miles traveled: 6,080
Total fuel used: 662 gallons
Investigations
Burglary: Dec. 2022 – 0; Dec. 2021 – 1
Thefts: Dec. 2022 – 0; Dec. 2021 – 16
Vandalism: Dec. 2022 – 0; Dec. 2021 – 2
Drug/alcohol: Dec. 2022 – 8; Dec. 2021 – 6
Accidents: Dec. 2022 – 13; Dec. 2021 – 12
General calls: Dec. 2022 – 287; Dec. 2021 – 193
Total activity: Dec. 2022 – 308; Dec. 2021 – 230
Charges Filed
Felony – adult: Dec. 2022 – 2; Dec. 2021 – 1
Felony – juvenile: Dec. 2022 – 0; Dec. 2021 – 1
Misdemeanor – adult: Dec. 2022 — 20; Dec. 2021 – 19
Misdemeanor – juvenile: Dec. 2022 – 1; Dec. 2021 – 3
Total arrests: Dec. 2022 – 23; Dec. 2021 – 24
Traffic Citations
Written citations: Dec. 2022 – 40; Dec. 2021 – 93
Written warnings: Dec. 2022 – 16; Dec. 2021 – 82
Verbal warnings: Dec. 2022 – 28; Dec. 2021 – 23
Total traffic: Dec. 2022 – 84; Dec. 2021 – 198
Assistance
Persons: Dec. 2022 – 202; Dec. 2021 – 157
Other agencies: Dec. 2022 – 3; Dec. 2021 – 6
Public programs: Dec. 2022 – 0; Dec. 2021 – 2
Persons attended: Dec. 2022 – 0; Dec. 2021 – 40
Total assistance: Dec. 2022 – 205; Dec. 2021 – 205
Year To Date Totals
Investigations: 2022 – 2,898; 2021 – 2,518
Charges filed: 2022 – 437; 2021 – 432
Traffic citations: 2022 – 1,378; 2021 – 1,172
Assistance: 2022 – 2,212; 2021 – 1,505