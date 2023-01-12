 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Denison Police Department monthly activity for December 2022

Total hours worked: police, 2,173; communications, 943

Total miles traveled: 6,080

Total fuel used: 662 gallons

Investigations

Burglary: Dec. 2022 – 0; Dec. 2021 – 1

Thefts: Dec. 2022 – 0; Dec. 2021 – 16

Vandalism: Dec. 2022 – 0; Dec. 2021 – 2

Drug/alcohol: Dec. 2022 – 8; Dec. 2021 – 6

Accidents: Dec. 2022 – 13; Dec. 2021 – 12

General calls: Dec. 2022 – 287; Dec. 2021 – 193

Total activity: Dec. 2022 – 308; Dec. 2021 – 230

Charges Filed

Felony – adult: Dec. 2022 – 2; Dec. 2021 – 1

Felony – juvenile: Dec. 2022 – 0; Dec. 2021 – 1

Misdemeanor – adult: Dec. 2022 — 20; Dec. 2021 – 19

Misdemeanor – juvenile: Dec. 2022 – 1; Dec. 2021 – 3

Total arrests: Dec. 2022 – 23; Dec. 2021 – 24

Traffic Citations

Written citations: Dec. 2022 – 40; Dec. 2021 – 93

Written warnings: Dec. 2022 – 16; Dec. 2021 – 82

Verbal warnings: Dec. 2022 – 28; Dec. 2021 – 23

Total traffic: Dec. 2022 – 84; Dec. 2021 – 198

Assistance

Persons: Dec. 2022 – 202; Dec. 2021 – 157

Other agencies: Dec. 2022 – 3; Dec. 2021 – 6

Public programs: Dec. 2022 – 0; Dec. 2021 – 2

Persons attended: Dec. 2022 – 0; Dec. 2021 – 40

Total assistance: Dec. 2022 – 205; Dec. 2021 – 205

Year To Date Totals

Investigations: 2022 – 2,898; 2021 – 2,518

Charges filed: 2022 – 437; 2021 – 432

Traffic citations: 2022 – 1,378; 2021 – 1,172

Assistance: 2022 – 2,212; 2021 – 1,505

January 5, 12:44 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a vehicle stuck on N Avenue north of Arrowhead Road, Denison.

